‘We’re in this together’: Down 20, Bulls rally but lose to Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Bulls lost for the sixth time in seven games, but didn’t quit — rallying to take the lead in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs after falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter, before falling 119-100 on Sunday at AT&T Center.

For a team trending toward shaky territory, that’s — as coach Fred Hoiberg called it — a positive sign.

“I want to win as everybody does in here,” said guard Jimmy Butler, who blue-collared his way to 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting in a tough matchup against the Spurs’ Kawhi Leonard. “But we’ve got to stay high-spirited, man. If it gets gloomy in here, everything’s going to go downhill very quickly. We’ve got to keep our head up and those brighter days are ahead.”

Just how close to the edge are the Bulls (14-16) after falling to 4-10 following a successful circus road trip — with losses to the Hornets by 12, the Wizards by 10 and the Bucks by 26 and 11 in the previous 10 days?

“We’re fine,” Butler said. “We’re in this together. We preach that to one another every single day. We’re all we have. These coaches. These players. We know what we’re capable of. We’ve jut got to get in the rhythm and get everything back on track.”

In the context of the season, the loss to the Spurs was a step in the right direction for a team headed off the tracks. The Bulls started their holiday by betting embarrassed on national television as the Spurs (25-6) hit 12 of their first 13 shots and took leads of 17-2 and 30-10 in the first eight minutes.

LaMarcus Aldridge (33 points on 15-of-20 shooting) hit four long jumpers and Leonard scored nine consecutive points to get it started. Aldridge scored 20 points on 9-of-9 shooting in the first quarter before he cooled off as the Bulls chipped away at the deficit.

With a strong effort off the bench from Nikola Mirotic (11 points), Jerian Grant and Doug McDermott, the Bulls avoided the blowout, trailing 55-50 at halftime. Taj Gibson sparked a third-quarter rally as the Bulls took a 70-67 lead on Butler’s three-pointer with 4:55 to left in the quarter.

But back-up center Dewayne Dedmon scored all nine of his points and Manu Ginobili hit a big three-pointer as the Spurs outscored the Bulls 17-4 to take an 87-74 lead after three. Dwyane Wade scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half, but the Bulls never got closer than seven points.

“They came out on fire and built that big lead,” Hoiberg said. “I was really proud of how we fought back. I don’t think we ever hung our heads. We kept fighting through the adversity, which is what this team has to do the remainder of the season when things aren’t going our way.

“We battled back in this building against a team of that caliber and take the lead in the se cond half … is a positive sign. It’s a step in the right direction for our group to be able to do that.”

After those recent losses, the Bulls seem like they’re in a fragile state or heading in that direction. But Butler was resolute that the gumption the team showed against the Spurs is the true nature of this team — the Bulls won’t give up.

“We’ve got competitors — fierce ones at that,” Butler said. “Guys who fight. Guys that come out every night and hustle, do what they’re asked by the coaches. Yeah, we’ve got to execute. We’ve got to play better. But you can never doubt the fight that the guys in this locker room have. And I’m proud of that.”