Downhill, then uphill, climb for the Bears’ 28-year-old rookie kicker

Andy Phillips’ road to becoming the Bears’ 28-year-old rookie kicker started not long after he took his first steps.

He learned to ski at 2 and entered his first race at 5. By the time he graduated from Winter Sports High School — which is exactly what it sounds like — in Park City, Utah, he’d been ranked the No. 2 under-18 downhill skier in the world.

A member of the U.S. Ski Team, he decided at 19 to leave for a Mormon mission in Oslo, Norway. He was based in the skiing capital of the world, but church elders told him not to ski.

“I tried to convince the mission president to let me ski,” he said.‘ Look, man, someone has to sit on the lift with me. I can preach the gospel and talk to them.’

The Bears signed Utah kicker Andy Phillips as an undrafted free agent this month. (Getty Images)

He returned home two years later, fluent in Norwegian, having obeyed orders.

Phillips rejoined the ski team, but, dismayed by the global economic downturn’s impact on his chances to reach Sochi, quit in 2011. He was married, and had a family to think about.

At 22, back home in Utah, Phillips was playing in his family’s annual Thanksgiving football game when he had a notion: despite never playing football in high school — he logged only one year of freshman soccer — he should try to kick field goals.

He wasn’t a big football fan, and admits he wasn’t particularly fond of football players at the time, either. But it scratched a competitive itch.

“It was kinda random, to be honest,” he said.

On New Year’s Day, it became his resolution. The former downhill racer didn’t see an uphill climb, though.

“I figured if I practiced enough,” he said, “I could do that as well as anybody.”

He began sending videos to Utah special teams coach Jay Hill, who eventually responded with coaching points and told him to send another video. He shoveled a patch of the local high school field and hit Record.

In fall 2012, he began his career as a redshirt walk-on. The next season, he was their starter, where he remained for four seasons. He was an All-Pac-12 kicker each year, making 84-of-100 attempts.

Phillips became a team captain. A father of two with a Master’s in business solutions, he answered his teammates questions about girls and money.

He railed against the NCAA’s amateur rule — “It sucks,” he said — compared to the financial support he received as a skier.

“It’s hard because you’re training, I’d almost say at a higher level than what I had experienced at a time at a professional sport,” he said. “So here I am at a Div. I school and I’m like, ‘We’re being treated like professionals in every aspect except for that. It was tough, but I obviously understand why certain rules are in place.”

Phillips reached the professional ranks earlier this month; the Bears signed him as an undrafted free agent one week before he turned 28.

Whether he’s a “camp leg” or a real threat to Connor Barth is a different question, but it’s noteworthy that, unlike with Robbie Gould last year, the team has brought in someone to push their presumptive starter.

“His profile is pretty unique,” special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of guys that we looked at and the guys that were available, we felt that he was at the time the best guy that we could sign.”

Kicking, Phillips said, isn’t that different than skiing.

“Of course it’s a team sport,” he said, “but kicker is super-individual. Ski racing, it’s all mental. …

“If you can control your mind, you can kick for a really long time.”