Draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr., on Bears’ targets later this month

What LSU’s Jamal Adams does well, Ohio State’s Malik Hooker is average at — and vice versa.

“You wish you could take a little bit from one and put it in the other,” ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr., said Wednesday. “Then you’d have the perfect safety.”

As it is, the Bears might have to decide which style they prefer: the rangy Hooker or the pounding Adams.

Hooker is raw, having started one season at Ohio State.

LSU safety Jamal Adams could be drafted third by the Bears. (AP)

“He’s got a little Ed Reed in him. … but Reed did it over a long period of time,” Kiper said, referencing the former Ravens great.

Adams, who ran an unofficial 4.33-second 40-yard dash at his pro day Wednesday, is a better tackler.

“He doesn’t have the ball skills and explosiveness and range in coverage that Hooker does,” Kiper said.

The Bears seem likely to pick a defender if they hang onto the third overall pick later this month. Alabama lineman Jonathan Allen would fill a defensive end vacancy. Kiper said he hadn’t heard any team say it will push him down in the draft because of an arthritic condition in his left shoulder.

“That’s something you worry about 15, 20 years down the road,” Kiper said. “With an NFL team, you want to try to say, ‘O.K., how is he doing to be now moving forward five to seven, eight years?’ And Jonathan Allen will be fine. He’s a tremendously mature kid. He’s obviously got great talent, and had a great year. …

“I don’t see him dropping past Chicago at 3 or Jacksonville at 4.”