#DriveByDunkChallenge takes NHL twist

Two NHL defensemen created the #DriveBySlapShotChallenge and it went viral on Twitter on Monday. | New York Rangers/Twitter

The #DriveByDunkChallenge, which took over social media earlier this summer, has met its NHL counterpart.

Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown and Grayson Allen are just some of the many basketball stars who participated in the drive-by challenge.

While some were successful…

…others were epic fails.

At any rate, it was only a matter of time before another sport picked up on the driveway trend.

The newest trend is the #DriveBySlapShotChallenge.

Dougie Hamilton showed us the Canadian version of the #DriveByDunkChallenge first last month.

#DriveByDunkChallenge Canadian style 🏒🥅🇨🇦 Let's see what you got @johngaudreau03 @sbennett_93 @matthew_tkachuk @curtislazar95 @ferdaddy79 A post shared by Dougie Hamilton (@dougieham) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

New York Rangers tweeted a video on Monday of defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Brady Skjei driving around Minnesota and shooting on some random neighborhood nets.