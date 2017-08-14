The #DriveByDunkChallenge, which took over social media earlier this summer, has met its NHL counterpart.
Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown and Grayson Allen are just some of the many basketball stars who participated in the drive-by challenge.
While some were successful…
🚗💨🏀💪🔵😈
cc: @GraysonJAllen and @DatGuy_Trey pic.twitter.com/npHwUr5mOR
— Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) July 25, 2017
…others were epic fails.
Drive by Dunk challenge gone wrong #drivebydunkchallenge pic.twitter.com/Sq3jsZ1jPu
— Jarrett Martin🎒 (@Jmart2315) August 5, 2017
#drivebydunkchallenge GONE WRONG😧 pic.twitter.com/gwNafmC24Y
— Ben Castellano (@Benjaminn_95) August 13, 2017
At any rate, it was only a matter of time before another sport picked up on the driveway trend.
The newest trend is the #DriveBySlapShotChallenge.
Dougie Hamilton showed us the Canadian version of the #DriveByDunkChallenge first last month.
New York Rangers tweeted a video on Monday of defensemen Ryan McDonagh and Brady Skjei driving around Minnesota and shooting on some random neighborhood nets.
#NYR @RMcDonagh27 & @BradySkjei hit the streets of Minny for the #DriveBySlapShotChallenge. 👀 it here including play-by-play from them! 🏒🥅 pic.twitter.com/eZ4Iair8bT
— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) August 14, 2017