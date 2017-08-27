Drop the mic: Tommy La Stella slugging his way to more playing time

PHILADELPHIA — Cubs infielder Tommy La Stella found the dusty, decades-old, discarded microphone in the corner of an old cinder-block room in the bowels of Wrigley Field during the Cubs’ last homestand.

He and teammate Ian Happ have made it a regular, noticeable part of games ever since, conducting post-homer “interviews” in the dugout.

“We play 162 times a year,” La Stella said. “You’ve got to mix it up a little bit sometimes.”

La Stella hits the first of two homers Saturday.

Manager Joe Maddon: “I love it.”

About the only thing more noticeable and regular during Cubs games in that span is La Stella himself.

The backup infielder has started only 16 games this season for the Cubs, but three of the last five – hitting three of his five homers this season in those starts, going 6-for-11 with a walk and driving in seven runs.

He’s been impressive enough to Maddon that the manager had him batting fifth Sunday as Anthony Rizzo’s protection in the lineup.

“Tommy doing what he’s doing more recently, I felt compelled to put him back out there,” Maddon said.

Must be the microphone.

“Obviously, it’s not going to go like this all the time,” said La Stella, after hitting two home runs in a 17-2 victory Saturday. “It’s rare when you feel that comfortable at the plate.

“You enjoy it while you can, because you know it’s finite. It’s not going to last forever. … But I feel good up there right now. Hopefully, I can keep it going.”

La Stella’s extra workload lately has meant Happ has been in charge of more of the dugout interviews. But anybody’s welcome to take a turn, La Stella said.

“It’s open mic,” he said.

His 2-for-3 game Sunday raised his season average to .322 in 87 at-bats – and his .994 OPS leads all Cubs with at least 100 plate appearances.

“I feel solid up there,” he said.

Drop the mic.

Getting their Phil of Hoskins

The Cubs got a better look than they wanted at record-setting Phillies rookie Rhys Hoskins — or, as Maddon called him, “their guy, who’s going into the Hall of Fame next week.”

His homer Sunday off Koji Uehara was his 11th – in 18 career games since debuting earlier in August. He already held the major league record for most homers in the first 20 games of a career.

By homering in each game against the Cubs, he extended his streak to five straight games, tying the Phillies club record.

“Thank God it’s the last day we see him,” Maddon said. “He’s all over everything right now. The thing that stands out to me is his walks [11] to strikeouts [13]. That’s why I think he’s going to continue to be dangerous.”

