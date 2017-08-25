Ducks & guns at Chicagoland Speedway, aquatic pet take-back: Show & Go

The big event is the Ducks at the Track Super Quick 66 Gun Raffle Saturday at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet. But there’s also an aquatic pet take-back Saturday at Wolf Lake and something like a fishing and hunting swap meet/garage sale at a Braidwood tavern.

There is a chance, depending on my family duties Saturday that I will finally make the big gathering at Chicagoland Speedway.

SHOW & GO

Ducks at the Track Super Quick 66 Gun Raffle: Illinois Ducks Unlimited’s, Chicagoland Speedway, Joliet, opens 10 a.m., gun raffle noon to 3 p.m., click here for details or contact Wally Klopp, (708) 715-5970. The complete flyer for the gun raffle is below.

Aquatic Pet Take Back Event: Only fish and aquatic invertebrates accepted (no penalties for turning in regulated species), email BeAHeroReleaseZero@gmail.com, to ensure space, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, William Powers State Recreation Area Visitor Center, click here for details.

Bloody’s, Buckshot & Bobbers: Buy, sell or trade anything hunting or fishing related, Top Fuel Saloon, Braidwood, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Chris Burzawa, (779) 227-4890