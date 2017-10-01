Duncan Keith caps Hawks’ perfect homestand with OT winner

The Blackhawks-Red Wings rivalry, if you can even call it that anymore, hasn’t meant so much since Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference for the 2013-14 season. And with the Red Wings well out of the playoff picture (they entered Tuesday’s game at the United Center in 15th place in the 16-team Eastern Conference), some of the juice was missing from this meeting.

At the start, at least.

“I still think you can always rekindle that rivalry instantly, with the pace they play at and the familiarity,” Joel Quenneville said before the game. “Whether it’s the importance of the game or just playing these guys, there’s always meaning there. It was our best rival for years, but there’s still something there.”

What looked like a laugher early turned into a tense and taut game between the two Original Six teams, with the Hawks winning 4-3 on Duncan Keith’s power-play goal at 0:38 of overtime. The Hawks finished their homestand a perfect 4-0-0.

The Hawks were all over the Red Wings in the first period, pouring on shots on goal and taking a 2-0 lead midway through the first period as Brian Campbell and Richard Panik scored 26 seconds apart. First, Campbell scored on a blast from the point on a power play. Then Panik followed up a Hartman breakaway attempt for his 10th goal of the season.

But the rout wasn’t on. Detroit turned the tables in the second period and controlled play. Andreas Athanasiou’s snipe from the left circle beat Corey Crawford to cut the lead to 2-1 just 1:37 into the period. Tomas Tatar scored from a similar spot at 9:09 to tie it.

Tanner Kero scored his first goal of the season (and second of his career) at 18:18, capping another strong shift from the red-hot third line with Hartman and Panik. But Detroit again responded, as Luke Glendening popped the puck past Crawford after a series of close-range attempts by Drew Miller.

The Hawks outshot the Wings 16-7 in the first period. The Wings outshot the Hawks 20-11 in the second. It was yet another close game for the Hawks, who entered the game with a league-high 27 one-goal games in 43 contests. They were 16-6-5 in those games.

