Dunn makes presence known on both ends of the ice for Wolves

Rookie Vince Dunn's assertive play on both ends of the ice has increased his role with the Wolves this season. (Steve Woltmann/Chicago Wolves)

Wolves rookie defenseman Vince Dunn isn’t afraid to stand up for himself. But he doesn’t consider himself a tough guy.

But when Dunn and Iowa Wild right winger Kurtis Gabriel recently engaged in a fight that spilled into the AllState Arena hallway in a skirmish that was captured on video and went viral, Dunn’s reputation rose to an unexpected level.

The incident cemented what Dunn’s teammates have known since he made the jump from the Ontario Hockey League.

“I just don’t like to be pushed around and don’t like to be taken advantage of on the ice,” Dunn said.

Dunn is riding a five-game scoring streak (four goals, three assists) heading into Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Monsters when the Wolves will play for their seventh straight victory. His 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) rank second among AHL rookie defensemen and have made Dunn valuable as a scorer and a tough-nosed blue liner.

Dunn’s abilities made him a perfect fit after Brad Hunt was called up to the St. Louis Blues in December. Hunt’s absence created openings on the Wolves’ power play and penalty killing units. That meant not only more ice time for Dunn, but pushed the him into a role he didn’t expect to fill as a rookie.

“It’s a lot of responsibility for me, but it’s also kind of a compliment from (Berube),” Dunn said. “It really says to me that he believes in me.”

Despite being a smaller defenseman at 6 feet and 187 pounds, his increased visibility forces Dunn to play bigger than his size might suggest.

“He sticks up for himself and he plays with jam out there,” Berube said of Dunn, who leads the Wolves with 60 penalty minutes. “I think people look at the points and his ability with the puck and the moves, but (Dunn) plays with an edge out there.”

Dunn’s rookie season has provided learning opportunities. Although he hasn’t always taken Berube’s constructive criticism in the way it was intended, Dunn has grown in ways he may not have in a lesser role.

The teachable moments have led to steady improvement, which makes Dunn a target. He often finds himself battling more imposing players on both, especially in the corners. But like his much-ballyhooed scuffle with Gabriel demonstrates, Dunn has become well-versed in holding his own.

He hopes his aggressiveness isn’t misconstrued as recklessness.

“Hopefully, (people) don’t think I’m a goon by any means,” Dunn said. “I never want to have that (reputation). I just don’t like to be pushed around.”

Goossens to miss 5-6 months

The Fire announced Tuesday that midfielder John Goossens will miss 5-6 months after he undergoes surgery Friday to repair an Osteochondral defect of the talus and deltoid ligament sprain in his right ankle. The injury took place during the Fire’s season-opening draw against Columbus.

“John’s injury is cruel, particularly given the effort he was making on the play in added time,” Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez said. “We’re sure he will work to return to the field this season and find ways to contribute to the team in the interim.”

