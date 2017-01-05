Dunning, Moncada named top minor league performers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Of the three pitching prospects acquired for Adam Eaton in the Sox trade with the Washington Nationals, right-hander Dane Dunning was the least talked about, despite his pedigree as a first-round draft pick in 2016. Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez had pitched in the majors and, with loftier rankings on top 100 prospects lists, were viewed as the big catches in the deal.

While Giolito (0-3, 6.63 ERA) and Lopez (2-1, 4.10) pitch with poor to mixed results at AAA Charlotte, Dunning breezed through the competition at Class A Kannapolis with such ease, allowing one earned run in 26 innings over four starts (0.35 ERA) that he has already been promoted to high Class A Winston-Salem, for whom he’ll make his first start Tuesday.

As a way to promote their rebuild and the improved stash of prospects brought about in large part by the Eaton and Chris Sale trades, the Sox have begun naming a minor league player and pitcher of the month. The first such awards, announced Monday, went to Dunning and prized prospect Yoan Moncada, who came in the Sale deal.

The Sox player development staff is impressed with Dunning’s command, stuff and poise. He has also scored points by working fast and pitching ahead in the count.

Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada is congratulated by third base coach Nick Capra after his seventh inning solo home run during a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals in Glendale, Ariz., Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (John Sleezer/The Kansas City Star via AP)

Dunning is ranked 10th among Sox prospects by MLB.com. Moncada is the top-ranked prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America and MLB.com.

Moncada, has struck out 30 times in 21 games but stood out with a .314 average, four homers, seven RBI and an .885 OPS.