Dwyane Wade doubtful, Rajon Rondo questionable for Magic

ORLANDO — Injured Bulls guard Dwyane Wade did very limited individual work at practice Tuesday at Amway Center and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday night’s game against the Magic with a strained left quad. Guard Rajon Rondo was a little more active and is listed as questionable for the Magic game with a sprained right ankle.

Wade said he is taking a cautious approach after feeling his quad tighten up “coming out of halftime” against the Clippers on Saturday.

“I’m not worried about it,” Wade said. ” I’m just going to listen to my body, so I’ll do a little more every day and when I feel like there’s nothing there I’ll tell Coach. But if there’s still something there I’ll just try to be smart and not allow something small to turn into something big.

“I’m just happy to get back on the court at least to try a little today and then tomorrow I’ll try to do a little more and just see if it got a little better.”

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (passing between the Clippers' J.J. Redick and DeAndre Jordan on Saturday night) said he felt his quad tighten up coming out of halftime against the Clippers and did not play against the Pistons on Monday night. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Rondo was expected to work out again Tuesday night, according to coach Fred Hoiberg. “We should have a pretty good indication [Wednesday] morning on Rondo,” Hoiberg said.

Without Wade and Rondo, the Bulls started strong against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace on Monday night — taking a 14-point lead in the first half — but faded in the second half in a 109-95 loss.