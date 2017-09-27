Dwyane Wade explains his reason for leaving the Bulls; thanks Chicago

Dwyane Wade’s homecoming was cut short due to the Bulls rebuild.

After just one season in Chicago, Wade decided it was time to move on. He’s officially cleared waivers and is signing a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cavaliers, according to ESPN.

But before Wade attends Wednesday’s evening practice with his new team, he released a statement thanking Chicago and explaining why he decided to leave.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing for the Chicago Bulls and I feel so fortunate to have fulfilled my dream this past year. The team is now heading in a different direction, which has made me reevaluate where I need to be in this phase of my career,” Wade wrote. “Being a part of a team that is in the process of rebuilding doesn’t align with where I want to be right now no matter how difficult that decision may be.”

Wade called the decision “incredibly difficult,” but thanked the Bulls and the Chicago community for understanding.

“I am very grateful to the Bulls organization, my fans and the Chicago community for welcoming me home with open arms. It meant so much to me seeing my mom on the sidelines cheering me on as a Bull,” Wade wrote. “I am so proud of the work we have been doing in the community and we plan to continue these efforts. It’s been an honor and a privilege to play for my hometown. Chicago holds a very special place in my heart and will always be home to me.”