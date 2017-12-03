Dwyane Wade feels Gar/Pax should be fielding the tough questions

BOSTON – There are some harsh truths that need to be said publicly by the Bulls’ veteran players once again.

They won’t be.

The front office already made sure of that.

There are changes that need to be made in the rotation of players by coach Fred Hoiberg.

They won’t be.

The front office already made sure of that.

So the fact that Dwyane Wade had to stand there in front of the media after another humiliating 100-80 loss to Boston on Sunday, tip-toing through the obvious dumpster fire created by two men in general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson, and try and make this mess a positive?

No thanks, as Wade wasn’t even in the mood to fake it any longer.

“I wish upper management could be answering these questions,’’ Wade said, when the rotation topic came up once again. “Because I’m tired of answering the same ones every game. I wish I had the answers. But I don’t. I don’t want to say too much. I don’t want to say the wrong thing. I want to get out there and try to play and try to lead. Find a way for me and Jimmy [Butler] be better to help these guys.’’

Asked if he had to hold back on what needed to be said since the front office already neutered both Wade and Butler with fines earlier this season for that same offense, Wade said, “I tried that. I’m not doing that no more. Hey listen, I realize where my place was in this organization. When I spoke out and said what I needed to say, it wasn’t taken highly. My job is to play. I have to be better on the basketball floor.’’

They all have to be. And soon.

The fifth straight loss for the Bulls dropped them to 31-35 on the season, as an Eastern Conference playoff spot continued to slip away.

From the outside, it looked like the fingers should point directly at Wade and Butler on Sunday, as the two combined to go 6-for-22 from the field.

However, they are also working with players that are inexperienced or too new to the system to even be out there, as Gar/Pax are hell bent on this idea of making the playoffs while developing young talent.

That’s why the likes of a Cameron Payne, Joffrey Lauvergne and Paul Zipser are on the floor for extended minutes.

“We gotta get back to doing the basics before we can try and do anything else,’’ Butler said.

Getting outscored 22-9 in the first quarter and missing their first 12 attempts to start the game? Yes, fundamentals seem to have gotten lost with this ever-changing product.

And because of all the changes, the offense has become very stagnant and simple, with at least seven different players trying to grasp it.

“A lot of people have a lot of things they can say about Fred as a coach,’’ Wade said. “I will defend him on this: This is a tough situation he’s put in now. That’s why sometimes I’m glad I’m on this side of the coin and got a jersey on. I don’t have to make certain decisions because it is tough.

“No one is going to really care too much. Fred gets a nice paycheck. I get a nice paycheck. Jimmy gets a nice paycheck. Blah, blah, blah. People don’t care when you get paid good. We’re all in this together.

“It’s on us.’’

The front office already made sure of that.