Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union sing (badly) to support immigrant groups

Bulls guard Dwyane Wade showed off his … um, unique … singing voice attempting to bring awareness and raise money for The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which was started by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to support a group of immigrant-rights non-profits in the United States.

Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, in a video posted on her Instagram account, enthusiastically sing parts of “Satisfied” the first act from the Hamilton.

In the video, Union says they were challenged by actress Olivia Munn to sing their favorite part of “Hamilton” for charity. After warbling out the song, the couple then challenged comedian Kevin Hart.