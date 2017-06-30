Bulls guard Dwyane Wade showed off his … um, unique … singing voice attempting to bring awareness and raise money for The Immigrants: We Get the Job Done Coalition, which was started by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to support a group of immigrant-rights non-profits in the United States.
Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, in a video posted on her Instagram account, enthusiastically sing parts of “Satisfied” the first act from the Hamilton.
In the video, Union says they were challenged by actress Olivia Munn to sing their favorite part of “Hamilton” for charity. After warbling out the song, the couple then challenged comedian Kevin Hart.
@ayeshacurry and @stephencurry30 kicked off an amazing contest in collab with Lin-Manuel Miranda to raise money for a coalition of immigration organizations. The grand prize winner will join them at the LA opening of Hamilton on August 16th. Head over to prizeo.com/Hamilton for more details. Help us raise awareness for this amazing cause! We accepted your challenge @OliviaMunn, now it’s your turn @KevinHart4real #HAM4ALL