Dwyane Wade hopes path less travelled will work for the Bulls

Dwyane Wade isn’t sure how this season will end for the Bulls.

Getting ready for a first-round playoff matchup come mid-April or packing up for his home in Miami after the regular-season finale on April 12, the veteran guard didn’t have a feel either way on Friday.

What Wade did acknowledge is that trying to make a playoff run, while flipping the roster for youth along the way, isn’t the ideal formula that most NBA teams follow.

Yet, that’s just what the Bulls are attempting to do.

“Listen, we all got NBA jerseys on, the other team and us,’’ Wade said. “Whoever Coach [Fred Hoiberg] decides to put on the floor, we gotta rock with it, all of us. We can’t worry about that. We just have to play harder, want it a little more. It’s going to be tough.’’

Through their first seven games since trading Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott, “tough’’ is one way to describe it. The Bulls have gone 3-4, beating the likes of Cleveland and Golden State, while losing to teams like Denver, Detroit and Orlando.

“Obviously when you make a change like we made, we lost two guys in our rotation,’’ Wade said. “But there’s no excuse. We’re still in the playoff [picture]. We just have to go out there these last [17] games and control our own destiny. And we can do that. We played very well five out of six games and then we’ve had a couple bad ones. But that’s been us all year. So no confidence lost, it’s just the season we’ve been dealing with. Let’s get back on the saddle and get some wins.’’

Coincidentally, Wade was sidelined for the losses against the Pistons and Magic, dealing with a quad injury. He was back in the starting lineup for the game with the Rockets, and his hope was he could ride out the rest of the season injury free, as well as able to handle the full schedule, including the three back-to-backs left on the schedule.

Miami Vice

One of the reasons the Bulls have very little room for error as far as the playoff picture was concerned, had to with Wade’s old team down in Miami, and his old coach.

After a poor start, Erik Spoelstra has shown just how good of a coach he really is, completely turning this year’s Heat team around.

“I think he has been,’’ Wade said, when asked if Spoelstra was underrated. “I think this year probably opened a lot of eyes to his and his staff’s coaching ability. What that team has been able to accomplish is incredible, the way they continue to keep winning. I think he has in the past, and a lot of it is because he had LeBron James and Chris Bosh and the other guy on this roster and Ray Allen. Everybody thought it’s easy to win that way. But it’s actually harder. I think what he’s doing this year is phenomenal.’’

Close call

Hoiberg was asked about the MVP race, and while he gave Russell Westbrook the slight edge, deemed it too close to call.

“I mean Westbrook if he averages a triple-double, it’s kind of hard not to give it to him,’’ Hoiberg said.