Dwyane Wade is hoping his front office will be buyers not sellers

On Saturday, it became official.

As Dwyane Wade put it – “The rich got richer.’’

The deal between Atlanta and Cleveland was completed, as the defending World Champions acquired sharp-shooter – and former Bull – Kyle Korver, giving them yet another weapon to help try and tighten their grip on the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“I feel like it’s a cheat code,’’ veteran forward Taj Gibson said of the news.

The acquisition of Korver, however, sparked Wade to talk about his new front office in Chicago, as the 14-year-veteran would now like to see general Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson add to a roster that has looked stagnant at times this season.

“I would love to [see them add],’’ Wade said. “I can’t play forever. When you have certain years left, you want the organization you’re a part of to always see how you can get better. Sometimes it’s immediate, sometimes it’s better to wait. As a player you don’t wanna waste years, waste time.

“Of course you want them to look and see if there’s opportunities that you can to make the right moves to get better. The one thing we did here, we have done a good job, we have enough roster spots here in case something happens. I think they did a good job.’’

Whether those roster spots change by the trade deadline or sooner? That remains to be seen. Wade definitely knows he would rather the Bulls become buyers and not sellers, but he reiterated that he will only voice his opinion from afar.

“I’m not getting involved, I’m not texting or calling Gar or Pax saying, ‘Hey, what are we doing?’ They get paid good money to do their job, like I get paid good money to do mine.’’

Wade was asked if he was heavily involved with roster decisions back in his Miami days, and did his best to avoid the truth.

“I plead the fifth,’’ he said with a smile.

New Gotham

Fred Hoiberg was growing tired of rumors surrounding his coaching seat, as well as his players, but also knows that it comes with the territory, not just in Chicago, but the entire business of coaching.

“I mean when you’re in charge, and I don’t care what level you’re at, even when I was in college a lot of rumors go around in the coaching tree, the coaching profession,’’ Hoiberg said. “That’s what happens when you’re in this business. It’s part of it. It’s the age we live in, and whether you like it or not it is what it is.

“You’re going to have rumors, have a lot of things thrown out there, and you gotta deal with it, move past it. You’ve got to try and ignore most of it and get your team to go out there, prepare them the best you can. That’s what we’ve tried to do through all the rumors.’’

Asked if he finds some of them funny, Hoiberg replied, “No, no, I don’t find them humorous.’’

Tip-ins

Bobby Portis played with the D-League Windy City Bulls on Friday night, scoring 32 point with nine rebounds in the win, and was recalled to the Bulls roster prior to Saturday’s game. … Denzel Valentine (sprained left ankle) has improved, and could be back on the court by next week. He missed his second consecutive game Saturday with the injury.