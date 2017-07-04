Dwyane Wade is set to return to the starting lineup in ‘Gotham’

NEW YORK – Robin’s back, and what better place for a return than Gotham.

Barring a setback before Saturday afternoon, veteran Dwyane Wade – who has gladly played Robin to Jimmy Butler’s Batman all season long – was expected to rejoin the Bulls starting lineup less than a month after dislocating his right elbow, and face the Nets in Brooklyn.

The final obstacles came on Friday, as Wade went through a full practice with no restrictions, and came out pain-free.

Coach Fred Hoiberg said he would meet with the coaching staff and trainers leading into the game to make final decisions, but all indications were that Wade was a go after missing the last 11 games.

Not bad for a 35-year-old who was expected to miss the rest of the regular season in the initial diagnosis.

“I feel like I’m ready to get back out there and try and play,’’ Wade said. “I feel comfortable, I’m not feeling any pain, so we’ll see.

“Hopefully they’ll let me get out there [Saturday] and play a little bit, try and get back in the flow a little bit, and also try and help the team make this push that they’ve been doing an amazing job of to try and get into the playoffs.’’

They did more than “amazing’’ without Wade. They’ve gone 7-4 and fought their way back into a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs with three games left.

Wade can thank Butler for that.

It was Wade who told Butler two weeks ago to do everything he could to put the Bulls in this position, and the three-time All-Star delivered. That included a triple-double on Thursday, as Butler has averaged 27.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 8.2 assists over his last 10 games.

“He’s a franchise player,’’ Wade said of Butler and what he’s done in his absence. “He’s a guy you definitely build around. Through everything this year, he’s been out there. Since I got hurt, he’s been playing top-five basketball in the NBA. He’s doing it all. He’s not only scoring. He’s passing, rebounding, defending the other team’s best player. He has really stepped it up and gone to another level.

“He’s done it all year. But at this time of the year, with all the bumps and bruises he’s going through and the defense knows he’s getting the ball, I think this is the best stretch of his young career.’’

But Butler wants help.

He’s made the very clear, especially if the Bulls finish this run and get into playoff basketball.

“I’m taking that,’’ Butler said of a Wade return. “Because late in the games, especially playoff games, everybody isn’t going to be able to key on me and double me. Not when there’s another guy that can go get a bucket.’’

Ideally, Wade would like be in line to get 15-20 minutes in his first game, and then have two home games next week to build that total higher.

It wasn’t all good news for the Bulls, however.

Rajon Rondo (right wrist) was still working through some serious stiffness, and will likely miss his second consecutive game.

“Still day to day,’’ Rondo said. “I dribbled a basketball [Friday] so that’s better. I didn’t shoot the ball but I was able to dribble. Shooting is the next step and then contact after that.

“I’m going to play basketball really soon. Before the season ends – regular season or not. I think the Bulls will still be playing basketball when I come back. I don’t think I’ll be out until June.’’