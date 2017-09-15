Dwyane Wade isn’t about to let Gar/Pax tarnish his NBA legacy

Dwyane Wade isn’t into rocking the boat.

Not at age 35, three fingers occupied with NBA championship rings, and a legacy to protect.

So while his immediate stay with the Bulls seems like a staring contest between the future hall of famer and the front office, it’s actually more of a waiting game for Wade.

After all, Wade has $24 million reasons to play the role of a good soldier when training camp starts next week, and more importantly has already reached the top of the mountain.

Bulls general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson? Their reign as NBA executives has consisted of misstep after misstep, seemingly unable to even figure out which direction that mountain top lies.

That doesn’t change the fact that once camp begins all eyes will be on Wade as he enters his 15th season.

The 6-foot-4 hometown kid hopes his stay back in Chicago will be a short one, with the Sun-Times reporting several times this summer that as soon as Jimmy Butler was sent to Minnesota on a draft-night trade, Wade was making it known in his circle that he wanted a buyout of the $23.8 million he opted back in for.

According to a source, however, there has still been no talk of a buyout with the organization coming from Wade.

Don’t expect that to change, either.

That source reiterated that Wade’s hope is the organization approaches him with the request and a suitable dollar amount. In other words, that Wade legacy doesn’t need to take a hit from two guys that deemed Cameron Payne “the point guard of the future.’’

FIVE OTHER BULLS TO WATCH [NOT NAMED DWYANE WADE]

1. Gar Forman – There might not be a more disliked GM going in the city these days, evident by the fire “Gar/Pax’’ billboard that was funded by fans this offseason. Yet, there is Forman still in control of the front office, while the feeling from several inside observers is Paxson sits by numb to all the dysfunction at this point.

But if this rebuild fails and coach Fred Hoiberg falls short of expectations – especially since he was a Forman choice – Forman can’t still possibly hold that seat, can he?

2. Lauri Markkanen – The seventh overall pick from the June draft looked legit in Summer League, and then followed that up with a strong showing in EuroBasket 2017 over the last month. He’s a key foundation piece in this rebuild, and needs to show that throughout training camp.

3. Kris Dunn – The first-round pick for Minnesota last season will have every opportunity to win the starting point guard spot from Day 1 in camp, and has to showcase his high-ceiling athletic ability. Bringing along an outside shot would also be a good thing.

4. Fred Hoiberg – The third-year coach will not have the firepower he had in his first two seasons on the sideline, but gets a relatively young team that he can mold to play the game the way he wants it played. It’s sink or swim time for Hoiberg.

5. Robin Lopez – The hope is to get the center through camp healthy and playing well. After all, he’s the best trade chip they have going these days. Keep those bags packed, Robin.