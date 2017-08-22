Buyout rumors persist after Wade’s kids reportedly attend Fla. school

Let the rumor mill continue to churn.

Dwyane Wade’s children have moved back to south Florida to attend school, according to Miami radio host Andy Slater. Wade’s kids attended school in Chicago last year.

Wade joined his hometown team last summer after his contract expired with the Miami Heat.

After averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 assists per game last season for the Bulls, the 35-year-old guard exercised his $23.8 million option for the 2017-18 season in June. Wade did this before the Bulls decided to trade his co-pilot Jimmy Butler to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

After the Butler trade became a reality, the Sun-Times reported in June that Wade would weigh his options and potentially seek a buyout from the Bulls.

Bulls vice president of basketball operations John Paxson made it obvious in June that Wade’s buyout would have to benefit Bulls.

“I know Gar [Forman] has spoken to Leon Rose, Wade’s agent,” Paxson said. “And as far as a buyout . . . I will say this: In this type of scenario, it would have to benefit us. It would absolutely have to benefit us.”

So where would Wade go if the buyout happens?

With his kids attending school in Florida, Wade could return to the Heat. The 12-time All-Star played 13 seasons in Miami and helped the team win three NBA Final titles.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside hinted last week that the team would embrace Wade’s return and welcome him with arms wide open.

“It’d be great,” Whiteside told the Sun Sentinel on Saturday. “It’s a three-time NBA champion coming back, coming in and really helping a team out. It would be great.”