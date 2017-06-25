Dwyane Wade might actually come out the big winner post-draft night

It would seemingly be difficult to toss Dwyane Wade in the “Winner’’ category in the wake of the 2017 NBA Draft.

He lost good friend and teammate Jimmy Butler in the Minnesota trade, and he’s left basically playing the role of housedad, as the rebuild button has been pushed by Bulls general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson.

A soon-to-be 36-year-old housedad at that.

But yet he also stands in a very powerful position.

Yes, in officially picking up his $23.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season, Wade is under Bulls control for one more season. Control has a price, however. Multiple sources have indicated that Wade planned to press Gar/Pax on a buyout if Butler was gone, and now this front office has to decide how much a rebuild done right is worth to them.

Is it worth paying Wade $20 million to go away, so they can get to the business of tanking in hopes of getting a top three pick in what is expected to be a very top-heavy draft next summer? Is it worth playing hardball with him and offering a $10-$15-million buyout, only for him to say no and not only make the roster deeper, but also take valuable minutes away from the likes of a Zach LaVine or Denzel Valentine?

Basically, is the idea of possibly landing standout Michael Porter Jr. in next year’s draft worth $20 million to this front office?

Tough questions they need to answer within as free agency is set to kick off later this week.

That’s why Wade could be a big winner in all of this, with a scenario that has him getting $20 million and then able to go play with whoever and wherever he wants.

If it works out in his favor, go ahead and call Wade a huge winner in the wake of the draft.

OTHER WINNERS

Tom Thibodeau – The former Bulls coach not only landed an elite two-way player in Butler, but an aggressive recruiter with a quick texting finger.

LaVar Ball – Got exactly what he wanted in pushing for son, Lonzo Ball, to end up a Laker, and start writing the script for that reality show.

Butler – Gets to play alongside young teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and has a new front office that truly appreciates him.

Sacramento – Seldom is this organization praised, but a stellar draft for the Kings as they move forward.

“The process’’ – Maybe it’s about to start leading to results in Philadelphia.

Golden State – Bought another second-round pick in Jordan Bell, and can sit back and laugh at a Cavs organization suddenly in some disarray.

The Twitter account of Travelle Gaines – The timeline doesn’t lie.

Gar/Pax – May have bought themselves more time in that front office, hiding true accountability behind the decision to go with a rebuild.

LOSERS

Gar/Pax – Picked a direction a year too late, are considered the worst front office in their own city and west of Phil Jackson, and have further damaged an already fragile reputation with NBA players league-wide. But can these two build a Summer League team or what!

Fred Hoiberg – If he finishes out all five years of his contract, last year’s playoff appearance will likely be his only one. He can thank Gar/Pax for the black mark on his resume.

Boston – Assets are nice if they are cashed in.

Phil Jackson – Wake up, Phil, there’s another rookie trying out!

Rajon Rondo – Is soon to be the next Bulls player lied to.

Bulls fans – Are all but helpless in hearing their demands heard, and yet continue to fill seats.