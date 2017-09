Dwyane Wade agrees one-year deal with Cavaliers: the Vertical

Dwyane Wade and the Cavaliers have agreed to a one-year deal. | Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James will reunite as teammates in Cleveland.

Dwyane Wade has reached a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Cavaliers, according to the Vertical’s Shams Charania.