Dwyane Wade’s return is certain as far as Bulls players are concerned

While the front office came out of a weekend meeting with Dwyane Wade with no official decision from the veteran guard on his 2017-18 $23.8-million player option, several teammates had a sense of the direction Wade was leaning.

“He definitely sounds like a guy that’s coming back,’’ one Bulls player told the Sun-Times on Monday. “I just feel like when you’re talking about recruiting [potential free agents] and what you hope your [teammates] are working on [this summer], you’re in.’’

Not that there will be much expected drama leading up to Wade’s decision in about two weeks, especially considering the amount of money he stands to make by staying in a Bulls uniform compared to hitting the open market.

The other factor that Wade pointed out several times this season after leaving the Miami Heat in the wake of playing his first 13 years on South Beach, and one that carried a lot of weight, was he didn’t want to keep uprooting his kids.

With three championship rings already in the jewelry box, the 35-year-old future Hall of Famer said that “ring chasing’’ wasn’t a motivation over the happiness of his family at this stage. And the fact that the Bulls did make the postseason and had top-seeded Boston against the ropes early – down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series – likely hasn’t hurt his view of bringing the band all back together again.

Wade spoke at the end of the season about his process in making the decision, and a key was making sure that he and the Bulls were on the same page.

“I think they want a defined vision and view of where they’re going too,’’ Wade said of the Bulls. “And as players, with player options, you want that too. I want that. I want it smack dead in my face, of how it’s gonna be. And from them, too. What their thought of my role or position could be here. All of it. It’s not just one-sided. It’s definitely from both sides.

“Either way it goes, whether it’s me here, not here, it’ll be something that’s mutually talked about. I’m a firm believer in talking to people, and I will never make a decision and not tell them I’m making a decision, whether I come back or not, I’ll definitely talk to those guys and be very open about where my mind is and what I’m thinking and I want them to be the same way.’’

Which is all general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson could ask.

Paxson spoke about Wade at the end of the season, and called his first year with the Bulls “good for us.’’

“He has an option in his contract that was negotiated, so he has the right to pick that up if he chooses,’’ Paxson said. “In a lot of ways Dwyane was really good for us. His [elbow] injury toward the end of the year hurt him.’’

Wade played in 60 regular-season games – starting 59 – and averaged a career-low 29.9 minutes per game, while averaging 18.3 points. It was his postseason performance, however, that Wade really looked his age, shooting 37 percent from the field against the Celtics, and averaging a career-low 15 points per game.

In Wade’s defense, he was coming off a dislocated elbow that cost him over three weeks of playing time down the stretch, so it wasn’t like the Bulls were getting Wade at 100 percent for the postseason.

As far as Jimmy Butler’s role in Wade’s decision, Butler wants Wade back, but all indications are Butler has been hands off, letting his friend make the final call.