Dwyane Wade’s return to Bulls will be a ‘Dwyane Wade decision’

There was Dwyane Wade on Saturday, designer sunglasses and all, going Bobby Portis with the media.

Who said at age 35 Wade wasn’t learning new tricks from his young Bulls teammates, even if that meant picking up Portis’ habit of talking in third person?

“Well, obviously it is a Dwyane Wade decision,’’ Wade said of his pending player option this offseason just minutes after going through his exit meeting. “Jimmy [Butler] is, you know, a huge component in me being here. You know, what’s his future like? But at the end of the day it is a me decision – it’s weird talking about yourself in third person sometimes – but it is a Dwyane Wade decision at the end of the day, but everyone knows that Jimmy’s my guy, and I’m here because of our conversation [last summer].

“A lot of it depends on the whole big picture. Not just one piece. Jimmy’s a big piece, but it’s a big picture as an organization. Just want to make sure we’re all on the same page.’’

And Wade has some boxes to check before he’s ready to reach that page.

When the Bulls signed the three-time NBA champion to return to his hometown last summer, they also gave him a certain amount of power. Power he now wields, owning the $23.8 million option for next season.

What Wade was adamant in letting everyone know was don’t try and guess on his direction.

“I don’t really go with the signs, I’m not a predictable person, I don’t think,’’ Wade said. “I’m in a good situation. Whether there’s a lot of options or not, I’m in a very good situation. As a player, you can decide what you want to do. And I have a lot of money to decide if I want to take it or not. It’s not a bad thing, because I worked my butt of for it over my career, so no rush in my mind.

“I don’t have to think about it right now. I’ve got at least a month before my mind starts going there. I’m just going to get away and let my hair grow a little bit, get a tan.’’

The process for Wade would involve first meeting with general manager Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson in the next month to discuss the direction of the organization.

He admittedly will stay in contact with Butler, who was expected to meet with at least Paxson privately very soon, and monitor where Butler’s head is and his standing with the Bulls organization.

Then there will be some information gathering as far as possible free agents the Bulls want to add, as well as talking with players from other teams to feel out if there’s a spot for Wade elsewhere.

Family also plays a big factor in the process.

Either way, Wade feels like he’s in a win-win situation.

“I will be 36 next year,’’ Wade said. “You definitely want your talents to be used where you can get the most out of it on a nightly basis as much as you can.

“There’s so many different variables that come into play, especially for me at this point in my career. Like I said, I have a great luxury. I don’t need to ring chase, but I can. It’s a great luxury to have if I want to do it. Or I can be a part of passing down my knowledge to younger players. It’s either way. Whatever I decide, I’m going to embrace whatever role I have on a team.’’