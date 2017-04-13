Dwyane Wade’s true home has always been postseason basketball

Dwyane Wade is home again.

And not just in his return to Chicago this season.

No, Wade and postseason play have become synonymous, and with the Bulls clinching the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference on Wednesday, it’s now 12 playoff appearances in the last 14 years for the 35-year-old.

That’s 166 playoff games, three world championships, and a 22.8 playoff scoring average per game.

No wonder the Bulls shelled out $23.2 million for Wade’s services this year, and the old guy is about to start really earning that money.

Besides what he brings to floor, it’s also the experience he brings in preparing for playoff basketball.

The Bulls have five players in the rotation with two years or less of experience, which hasn’t slipped by Wade.

“They’re going to have to experience it for sure,’’ Wade said of what awaits his younger teammates. “The main thing that myself and [veteran Rajon] Rondo and guys who have been in the playoffs can bring to them is letting them understand the importance of each possession and the importance of moving onto the next possession.

“There are certain things you talk to them about. Outside of that, when they go through the process, we just have to help them through it. It is a lot of these guys’ first time but they’re basketball players as well. Some of these guys live for competition. We’ve showed that throughout the year when we’ve played the best teams. Some of these guys live for these moments. It’s definitely going to be a different level but I’m excited for these guys.’’

What about being excited for himself?

Wade’s return to the playoffs seemed to be in doubt several times this year, including after a Mar. 12 loss in Boston in which the Bulls fell to 31-35 in the standings. Then a few games later, Wade dislocated his right elbow and was expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.

He had different plans, however, letting Jimmy Butler know that if Butler could carry the load down the stretch, Wade could return from the injury by the playoffs. Wade did better than that, coming back for the final three regular-season games.

Throw in Wade getting criticized earlier in the year for publicly calling out teammates, resulting in a fine and a benching, and it definitely hasn’t been boring in a Bulls uniform for anyone.

“There were a lot of ups and down this year,’’ Rondo said. “Whatever happens, regardless of what happened throughout the season, we are where we want to be right now. Got to keep moving forward.’’

With that next step coming on Sunday, when the Bulls take on top-seeded Boston in Game 1.

And while Wade had no problem breaking down the matchup, as well as giving the Celtics their due credit, he’s also been around long enough to know that playoff basketball is an entirely different animal.

“You throw the records out the window,’’ Wade said. “We’re preparing for the next season. That’s all we wanted to do. When training camp started, we talked about the postseason, and not just getting in but when we get in, understand that when we play the game the way we can and play the right way that we can beat anybody and make noise.

“We had to get through 82. Now this is the fun part. Me especially, this is what I play for.’’