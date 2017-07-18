Dylan Cease strikes out the side in White Sox minor league debut

Dylan Cease, the right-handed pitching prospect the White Sox acquired in the trade for Jose Quintana, started his first game for the Class-A Kannapolis Intimidators on Monday night.

Cease was taken by the Cubs in the sixth round of the 2014 draft after coming off Tommy John surgery. The Cubs were slowly bringing him along the past few seasons. At Class-A South Bend this year, Cease averaged 68 pitches in his 13 starts.

Taking the mound for the Intimidators in the first inning against the Columbia Fireflies, Cease showed why he’s currently the 83rd-rated prospect by Baseball America. The 21-year-old struck out the side on 13 pitches.

Cease threw 58 pitches in five innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs. He struck out four and walked one in the 2-1 loss.