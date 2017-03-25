Dylan Covey has chance to fill void in White Sox rotation

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Dylan Covey’s Cactus Leauge start for the White Sox against the Indians Saturday in Goodyear has been on the schedule for several days. It took on added significance Friday when the Sox announced left-hander Carlos Rodon has tightness in his upper biceps and would likely begin the season on the disabled list.

The Sox rotation consists of Jose Quintana, James Shields, Miguel Gonzalez, Derek Holland and the injured Rodon. After that they are not deep, and they unwilling to push prospects such as Reynaldo Lopez to the majors this soon to plug any holes. General manager Rick Hahn mentioned Covey, a Rule 5 Draft pick taken from the A’s in December, as well as left-hander David Holmberg and Tyler Danish, as possibilities to fill any gaps in the rotation.

As a Rule 5, Covey has something of an in because the Sox risk losing him back to the A’s if he doesn’t stay on the 25-man roster. The Sox kept catcher Adrian Nieto, despite his deficiencies at the time and lack of experience, on their roster in 2014 because he was a Rule 5.

Covey has not distinguished himself this spring, pitching to a 10.13 ERA. He has allowed 16 hits in eight innings and has three strikeouts.

Dylan Covey

Manager Rick Renteria on Thursday said “performance” matters most but “being a Rule 5 guy we like, we wouldn’t want to lose but obviously we believe there is some quality or we wouldn’t have taken him.

“He has a start [Saturday] and we’ll see how that plays out. All things being equal if we can keep him we’d like to.”

Covey, a first-round draft pick of the Brewers in 2010, was the first name mentioned by Hahn when he discussed Rodon’s issue.

“We have Covey up here,” he said. “We have some off days [next Tuesday after the opener and April 10 after the sixth game] so you can play around with the rotation, you can go bullpen day. You have Danish who has been starting at the minor league level.

“Holmberg has experienced starting [28 starts between AAA Charlotte and AA Birmingham in 2016]. It’s early to know the route we’re going to go. We don’t know exactly how long we’re dealing with it just yet.”

Five strikeouts for Swarzak

On a day when the Sox bullpen got knocked around by the A’s, Anthony Swarzak stood out with 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Swarzak struck out five.

Renteria has spoken favorably of Swarzak, a 31-year-old non-roster invitee to camp who made 26 relief appearances with the Yankees in 2016 (31 strikeouts in 31 innings but a 5.52 ERA) since February.

“He’s commanding the zone. He’s a pro,” Renteria said. “He has been around.



“When he keeps the ball down, he has angle. It’s pretty impressive. The other day at Texas I think he was hitting 93-94 [mph], so has a pretty good arm. Like everybody in the spring he’s had a hit or a miss. He’s done enough to put himself on the map.”