Early, win: White Sox rough up Royals for second straight night

The White Sox took early infield practice for the second day in a row Tuesday, hitting the field around 4 p.m. for a spring-training like workout.

“I think it’s good for us,’’ third baseman Todd Frazier said. “It’s basically 25-30 ground balls [for each infielder] and it gets everyone into it. It gets everybody involved. We get a little chatter going, like spring training. Twenty five ground balls a day is not going to kill you.’’

Whatever the benefit, it seems to be worth another try after the Sox followed their most lopsided victory of the season with an 10-5 win over the Royals Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. It marked the first time the Sox scored in double digits consecutively since May 26-27, 2012 against the Indians.

The Sox got after it quickly on Tuesday, scoring in four of the first five innings to build a 6-2 lead against left-hander Danny Duffy, who entered with a 2-0 record and 1.32 ERA but was tagged for six runs on nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 25: Todd Frazier #21 of the Chicago White Sox hits a sacrifice fly to score Tim Anderson #7 (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

The victory improved the Sox record to 10-9 and dropped the Royals, who lost their sixth straight, to 7-13.

Frazier, seemingly finding some rhythm at the plate after dealing with finger and flu issues for a good portion of April, contributed a sacrifice fly, two RBI doubles and a walk as manager Rick Renteria’s designated hitter Tuesday. On the first double, Frazier scored Jose Abreu, also finding a rhythm after a horrendous road trip, from first. Although he is still looking for his first homer, Abreu had the fourth multihit game in his last six.

Leury Garcia, far and away the better option thus far over struggling rookie Jacob May (1-for-30) in center field, singled twice and doubled his first three times up, driving in a run each time and hiking his average to .326. Garcia doubled in left-handed hitting catcher Omar Narvaez in the fourth after Narvaez doubled with two outs on the 10th pitch of an at bat against the lefty Duffy. Tim Anderson singled down the right-field line to score Garcia.

Narvaez scored Frazier and Avisail Garcia (3-for-5, RBI double, .380 average) with a single in the seventh to give the Sox an 8-2 lead.

Starter Dylan Covey got through four innings with 86 pitches, leaving with a 4-2 lead and putting left-hander Dan Jennings in position to earn a victory. Jennings retired all five batters he faced including two strikeouts and Anthony Swarzak (0.00 ERA), while having his streak of 18 consecutive batters retired, struck out three of the five batters he faced.

The customary pregame routine for most teams is to take ground balls during batting practice while a coach simultaneously hits fungos between pitches. That way, fielders don’t have to worry about getting hit by a batted ball.

That means players are on the field a bit earlier than normal, but so far, everyone is cool with it, Frazier said.

“We’re too young to not be,’’ Frazier said. “If you’re going to complain about that, my locker is right down the street, come talk to me.’’

Frazier likes it because it keeps everyone on the same page, he said. And hitters can focus solely on hitting during BP, which they seem to like.

“Some days it will be mandatory, some days it won’t,’’ he said. “It keeps morale up a little bit — maybe it’s something we got going on, you saw how we hit Monday [12 runs on 15 hits].’’

Renteria on Monday said he’d do it once or twice a home stand for “maintenance.” The manager and coaches polled the players and said it went over well.

“The guys actually liked … doing the groundball drills and some of the other work prior to hitting and they kind of seemed to gravitate toward a little bit,’’ Renteria said. “Their response was very positive. So we figured we’ll do it again and see if they want to continue to do it. They’re the ones playing, they’re the ones preparing to do what they need to do and anything we can give them to make it easier and more comfortable, we’re going to do. If they want to switch it up as we move forward, we can.’’