Blackhawks 03/20/2017, 03:57pm

Ed Belfour to get ‘One More Shift’ honor vs. Stars on Thursday

Mark Potash
@MarkPotash | email

Former Blackhawks goaltender and Hall of Famer Ed Belfour will be honored with “One More Shift” on Thursday, when the Hawks face the Dallas Stars at the United Center. He will be the fourth former player honored, following Denis Savard, Steve Larmer and Jeremy Roenick.

Belfour won two Vezina trophies in six full seasons with the Blackhawks and won 201 games with 30 shutouts in eight seasons (1988-89 to 1996-97). He won a franchise-record 43 games as a rookie in 1990-91, winning the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender. The helped the Hawks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1992, leading the league with a 2.47 goals-against average in the postseason.

Belfour’s relationship with Hawks management soured over a contract dispute in the 1996-97 season and he was traded to the San Jose Sharks for forward Ulf Dahlen, defenseman Michal Sykora, goalie Chris Terreri and a conditional second-round draft pick in 1998. Belfour won the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1998-99.

Ed Belfour (getting help from Bernie Nicholls and Cam Russell in 1996 vs. the Blues) was 201-138-56 with 30 shutouts in 415 games with the Blackhawks. (Mary Butkus/AP)

# Blackhawks Ed Belfour Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Cubs, White Sox Monday spring-training report – Chicago Sun-Times
Plight of Gale Sayers, Dwight Clark should scare football parents – Chicago Sun-Times
Family says Bears legend Gale Sayers battling dementia – Chicago Sun-Times
The next big bat? Ian Happ says he's ready for Cubs to call

Stories from around the web you may like