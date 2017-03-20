Ed Belfour to get ‘One More Shift’ honor vs. Stars on Thursday

Former Blackhawks goaltender and Hall of Famer Ed Belfour will be honored with “One More Shift” on Thursday, when the Hawks face the Dallas Stars at the United Center. He will be the fourth former player honored, following Denis Savard, Steve Larmer and Jeremy Roenick.

Belfour won two Vezina trophies in six full seasons with the Blackhawks and won 201 games with 30 shutouts in eight seasons (1988-89 to 1996-97). He won a franchise-record 43 games as a rookie in 1990-91, winning the Calder Trophy as the Rookie of the Year and the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goaltender. The helped the Hawks reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1992, leading the league with a 2.47 goals-against average in the postseason.

Belfour’s relationship with Hawks management soured over a contract dispute in the 1996-97 season and he was traded to the San Jose Sharks for forward Ulf Dahlen, defenseman Michal Sykora, goalie Chris Terreri and a conditional second-round draft pick in 1998. Belfour won the Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1998-99.