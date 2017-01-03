Eddie Butler impresses in Cubs debut to beat Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. — In their first road game of the spring, the Cubs came back from an early deficit to take advantage of Royals mistakes and opportunistic hitting by some prospects in a 12-hit attack for a 7-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals Wednesday at Surprise Stadium.

Butler did it

Right-hander Eddie Butler, a once-promising young prospect for the Rockies and change-of-scenery candidate for the Cubs, gave up a homer to his first batter – Alcides Escober – but retired six of his final seven batters after that in his Cubs spring debut.

Eddie Butler pitching in his Cubs debut Wednesday in a Cactus League game against the Royals.

The only batter to reach against him after the homer was ex-Cub Jorge Soler, who was hit by a pitch up and in with two out in the second.

“My main goal was to go in there and pound the strike zone and get early contact,” said Butler, who threw 18 of 21 pitches for strikes. “One bad pitch, but after that. …”

Kiddie Krushers

Catching prospect Victor Caratini had three hits in the game, including a double. Outfield prospect John Andreoli walked and tripled. Outfield prospect Jacob Hannemann doubled home a run and scored in the ninth. And top prospect Eloy Jimenez drew a bases-loaded walk in the seventh and doubled down the left-field line in the ninth.

Well armed

After Escobar’s homer in the first, five Cubs pitchers held the Royals scoreless on one hit until the eighth.

After Butler, Ryan Williams (two innings), Jonathan Martinez (1 1/3), Mario Meza (2/3) and Tommy Nance (one) combined for three strikeouts over that one-hit span.

On deck

The Cubs play a split-squad, day-night doubleheader Thursday: Cubs at Reds, Goodyear, Ariz., 2:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Rob Zastryzny vs. Amir Garrett; Cubs at Diamondbacks, Scottsdale, Ariz., 8:10 p.m., cubs.com audio, Jake Buchanan vs. Shelby Miller.