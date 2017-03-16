Eddie Butler looks strong in start as Cubs beat Dodgers 4-0

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cubs outfielder Matt Szczur drove home Albert Almora Jr. from second with a two-out single to center in the first inning, and starting pitcher Eddie Butler never looked back, pitching four scoreless innings on the way to a 4-0 victory over the Dodgers in a Cactus League game Thursday in Glendale, Ariz.

It was the Cubs’ second second victory in as many spring games against the team they beat in last year’s National League Championship Series.

Butler (4-0), acquired from the Rockies in a trade last month, struck out four, didn’t walk a batter, allowed just one hit and lowered his spring ERA to 2.70 in 10 innings.

Outfielders on display

Eddie Butler, earlier this spring

Szczur, last year’s fourth outfielder, who’s battling for the final bench job, is having a strong spring both at the plate (.898 OPS) and in the field, where he made a nice running catch Thursday.

Almora, last year’s rookie, who is looking to gain a big share of the starting time in center field this year, also is having a big spring. His double in three at-bats pushed his OPS to .904.

Hot Happ

Second baseman Ian Happ, the 2015 first-round draft pick who has turned heads all spring during his first big-league camp, doubled and walked twice against the Dodgers.

He’s hitting .441 with four doubles, three homers and a 1.310 OPS in 37 plate appearances.

Lester works

Opening Day starter Jon Lester worked five innings, throwing 62 pitches, in an intrasquad game against Cubs’ minor leaguers on the far side of camp Thursday.

“I’m just trying to get my fastball back to the right angle and the right location,” said Lester, who threw mostly fastballs that the kids rapped for nine hits and six runs. “I missed a lot today, so I’ll just continue to work on it. That’s what these days are for.”

He struck out three and walked none.

Ace in the hole

Jake Arrieta, the 2015 Cy Young winner scheduled to pitch the second game of the season against the Cardinals, makes his next spring appearance Friday in a minor-league game instead of the Cubs’ Cactus League game against the White Sox.

On deck

Cubs at White Sox, Glendale, 2:05 p.m. (CT), cubs.com audio, Duane Underwood Jr. vs. Derek Holland.