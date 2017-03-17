Eddie Butler takes aim at place in Cubs’ rotation plans

MESA, Ariz. – Eddie Butler walked into the hallway off the Cubs’ clubhouse Friday morning to check the bulletin board, just as Jake Arrieta walked in from the other direction.

“Nice job,” Arrieta said of Butler’s start the day before, patting the promising young right-hander on the shoulder as he walked by.

Two shifts passing in the night – or at least in the Cubs’ rotation?

Maybe.

Eddie Butler as a Rockie last June.

If the Cubs effectively bridge the sizeable starting pitching gap that figures to be created next winter by Arrieta’s – and John Lackey’s – free agency departures, this is where it could start.

Nobody, including Butler, is going to claim to be some kind of Arrieta in the making. But the former Rockies first-round draft pick has made a strong impression on the Cubs since his change-of-scenery trade from Colorado last month – 4-0 with a 2.70 ERA this spring after four scoreless innings against the Dodgers Thursday.

“I’m trying to force their hand pretty much, trying to prove I’m the pitcher that they wanted over here,” he said, “and I want to make an impact as quick as possible for this team.”

Barring injury to a starting pitcher before the team breaks camp in two weeks, there is no hand to force for Butler – something even the confident right-hander admits. Guaranteed contracts and/or roster spots run 13 deep among pitchers in Cubs camp.

But the trade for Butler, like the trade a week later for Kansas City’s Alec Mills, is about the changes the Cubs see coming to a World Series-winning rotation that might have an especially short shelf life and little in the way of minor-league backfill candidates anytime soon.

“We’re trying to acquire as many guys with a chance to blossom and be part of our rotation in the future as possible,” said team president Theo Epstein, who already did that successfully with Kyle Hendricks in a 2012 trade and Arrieta in a trade a year later.

That search for more pitching continues whether Butler sticks in the near future or not. For now he might be the most intriguing candidate to watch for one of those pending vacancies in the rotation.

“It’s there for the taking, man,” manager Joe Maddon said. “It’s always up to the individual. He definitely has that kind of stuff. He has high-end, major-league starter stuff. It’s up to him. It’s all up to him.”

The Cubs actually had the chance to acquire Butler five years ago out of college but selected right-hander Pierce Johnson three spots ahead of him instead.

Butler, who struggled in parts of three big-league seasons with the Rockies (6.50 career ERA), embraces the fresh start with a new team that targeted him as a potential long-term piece – and that doesn’t play its home games at Coors Field (where his ERA was more than 2 ½ points higher than on the road).

“A couple of guys have contracts that are ending and are going to be free agents,” said Butler, 26, who has one minor-league option and five years of club control left. “I know that’s why they brought me over. I had the availability of the option and then a lot of years of control still.”

That option means that after working with him at the major league level all spring, the Cubs will slot him in the rotation at Iowa and look for a right time to put him in the big-league rotation.

They did something similar with Arrieta in 2013, on a shorter timeline. One big difference this time around is that this is a championship team looking to sustain a lengthy run.

“I’m trying to build trust as well,” Butler said, “just being consistent. And if I end up in AAA, just continue that consistency.”

He still wants to make the club out of camp but also knows the minor-league option is a big reason why the trade worked at all to put him in position to fight for a place in the Cubs’ future.

“It’s a weird situation,” he said. “The biggest thing I can do right now is go out there and prove everybody wrong and prove these guys right, that I was the right move for them.”