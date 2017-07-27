Eddie Goldman sits out, ‘irregularity’ found in Pernell McPhee’s knee

Bears nose tackle Eddie Goldman sat out practice Thursday at training camp in Bourbonnais.

Coach John Fox said that tackle became dehydrated and couldn’t finish his conditioning test on Wednesday, so they sat him out on practice.

He reported to camp at 315 pound, which pleased the Bears coaches. Goldman will return to practice Friday.

Also, Pernell McPhee was placed on the physically unable to perform list late Wednesday because doctors found an ‘irregularity’ in his right knee during his physical, Fox said. He did not attempt his conditioning test later in the day.

Bears defensive line Eddie Goldman (91) works out as teammates watch during NFL football minicamp at Halas Hall, on June 14, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

He started last year’s camp on the PUP list with a left knee injury