Eight defining Jay Cutler moments — one for each Bears season

Nov. 21, 2016: One more pick

Playing with a torn labrum that would eventually require surgery, Cutler throws his 109th interception as a Bears quarterback with 1:11 to play in a loss to the Giants. It would be his the pass attempt in his 51-51 Bears career.

Nov. 1, 2015: A good day

Cutler completes 27-of-40 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, throwing a late score to Zach Miller to beat the Chargers. The next week, he’ll post a 151.0 passer rating in St. Louis, his best stretch of play during maybe his best season.

The Bears are letting Jay Cutler go. (AP)

Dec. 17, 2014: A benching

Marc Trestman benches Cutler in what proves to be the coach’s second-to-last game. Backup Jimmy Clausen suffers a concussion on the final drive of a loss to the Lions, forcing Cutler to start the finale.

Dec. 15, 2013: He’s back

Despite backup Josh McCown’s success — he threw 13 touchdowns and one interception — Cutler returns from an ankle injury to start against the Browns. The Bears beat Cleveland but lose the next two and miss the playoffs. Cutler gets a seven-year, $126.7 million extension four days after the season ends.

Sept. 14, 2012: J-Webb

In a 23-10 loss to the Packers, Cutler is sacked seven times, throws four interceptions and shoves tackle J’Marcus Webb. “If they want a quarterback that doesn’t care,” Cutler said, “they can get somebody else.”

Oct. 16, 2011: F-bombs!

Breaking a huddle in a blowout win, Cutler is caught on camera saying to the Vikings, “Tell (Mike) Martz I said, (bleep) him.”

Martz, the former Bears offensive coordinator, laughs it off.

Jan. 23, 2011: Playoff anguish

Cutler misses most of the second half of the NFC title game in a 21-14 loss to the Packers for reasons the Bears don’t make clear. After he’s ridiculed — unfairly so — Cutler is revealed to have a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.

April 4, 2009: Hello

At his introductory press conference after the Broncos traded him to Chicago, Cutler said he didn’t see himself as a savior. Then-GM Jerry Angelo wouldn’t make any proclamations, but was optimistic

“Time will tell if he’s going to be a franchise player,” Angelo said. “We’re certainly hoping that’s the case.”

Mark Potash contributed.