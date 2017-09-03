Eight defining Jay Cutler moments — one for each Bears season
Nov. 21, 2016: One more pick
Playing with a torn labrum that would eventually require surgery, Cutler throws his 109th interception as a Bears quarterback with 1:11 to play in a loss to the Giants. It would be his the pass attempt in his 51-51 Bears career.
Nov. 1, 2015: A good day
Cutler completes 27-of-40 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns, throwing a late score to Zach Miller to beat the Chargers. The next week, he’ll post a 151.0 passer rating in St. Louis, his best stretch of play during maybe his best season.
Dec. 17, 2014: A benching
Marc Trestman benches Cutler in what proves to be the coach’s second-to-last game. Backup Jimmy Clausen suffers a concussion on the final drive of a loss to the Lions, forcing Cutler to start the finale.
Dec. 15, 2013: He’s back
Despite backup Josh McCown’s success — he threw 13 touchdowns and one interception — Cutler returns from an ankle injury to start against the Browns. The Bears beat Cleveland but lose the next two and miss the playoffs. Cutler gets a seven-year, $126.7 million extension four days after the season ends.
Sept. 14, 2012: J-Webb
In a 23-10 loss to the Packers, Cutler is sacked seven times, throws four interceptions and shoves tackle J’Marcus Webb. “If they want a quarterback that doesn’t care,” Cutler said, “they can get somebody else.”
Oct. 16, 2011: F-bombs!
Breaking a huddle in a blowout win, Cutler is caught on camera saying to the Vikings, “Tell (Mike) Martz I said, (bleep) him.”
Martz, the former Bears offensive coordinator, laughs it off.
Jan. 23, 2011: Playoff anguish
Cutler misses most of the second half of the NFC title game in a 21-14 loss to the Packers for reasons the Bears don’t make clear. After he’s ridiculed — unfairly so — Cutler is revealed to have a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee.
April 4, 2009: Hello
At his introductory press conference after the Broncos traded him to Chicago, Cutler said he didn’t see himself as a savior. Then-GM Jerry Angelo wouldn’t make any proclamations, but was optimistic
“Time will tell if he’s going to be a franchise player,” Angelo said. “We’re certainly hoping that’s the case.”
Mark Potash contributed.