Elena Delle Donne makes mystical return to Chicago

Former Chicago Sky star Elena Delle Donne will make her return to the Allstate Arena Wednesday, but this time she won’t be donning the signature light blue and yellow uniform.



For the first time since her February trade, Delle Donne will return to Chicago as a visitor, leading her new team the Washington Mystics.



Last season, Delle Donne averaged 21.5 points per game before her season abruptly ended when she underwent thumb surgery five games before the playoffs started. A Delle Donne-less Sky advanced to the WNBA semifinals before losing to the Los Angeles Sparks, which went on to eventually win the league’s championship.



The year before, the 6-foot-5 forward was the league’s MVP after she led the WNBA, averaging 23.4 points per game.



Despite her success in Chicago, Delle Donne longed to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Delaware. In January, reports surfaced that Delle Donne was unhappy playing for the Sky and was seeking a trade.



That trade happened Feb. 2 when Washington Mystics coach and general manager Mike Thibault announced that his team had acquired Delle Donne from the Sky.



Fast forward to this season, where Delle Donne is showing her Olympic-gold caliber and veteran leadership for the Mystics.

Through five games, Delle Donne leads the Mystics in scoring, averaging 20.1 points per game (T-4th in WNBA), while shooting 60.6 percent from the field.

The Mystics and Chicago are both 2-3 this season. Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. from the Allstate Arena.