Elisabeth Moss meets Anthony Rizzo at Wrigley Field

Actress Elisabeth Moss had a pretty good trip to Wrigley Field on Friday.

Before the Cubs 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, Moss met a not-shirtless Anthony Rizzo. She also sang the 7th inning stretch during the game.

Moss, who is the star of Hulu’s hit show “The Handmaid’s Tale,” has never been shy about her Cubs fandom. She admitted in July that she found out about the show’s 13 Emmy nominations — including one for herself for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series — through a shirtless Rizzo GIF from her publicist.

“I woke up to GIF from my publicist, Erica, of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo from the Cubs and knew it was good news (because a shirtless Rizzo is always good news) but 13 is blowing my mind!” Moss told TV Guide.