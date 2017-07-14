Eloy Jimenez says he’s grateful for his time in the Cubs’ system

Former Cubs prospect Eloy Jimenez was caught off guard when the Cubs decided to trade him and three other prospects to the White Sox Thursday in exchange for José Quintana.

“Honestly, I didn’t know much about this organization because I wasn’t expecting to play here,” Jimenez, who is ranked the No. 5 prospect by Baseball America, said through an interpreter. “A few friends have been talking about how good this organization is.”

Jimenez had been playing for the Cubs’ Class A affiliate, Myrtle Beach. He’s batting .270 this season and has recorded eight RBI in his last six games.

Jimenez was an eager prospect, who left quite the impression on the Cubs at spring training this year.

Chicago Cubs right fielder Eloy Jimenez takes a swing against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning of a spring training baseball game, in Peoria, Ariz. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

“He’s such a special player and special kid,” farm director Jaron Madison said in February. “You never know [the big-league timeline] with a guy like that.”

Jimenez said Friday in a conference call that he’s a “happy player” and enjoys the grind. He also was grateful for his time in the Cubs’ system.

“I just want to thank all of them in the Cubs organization because they treated me as part of the family,” Jimenez said. “They treated me as a son for them. I’m glad I had the opportunity to play for them and their system.”