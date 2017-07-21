Embattled Cards manager Mike Matheny brings his massive watch to town

With the Cardinals coming to Wrigley Field this weekend, the biggest thing in town might be found on the wrist of Cardinals manager Mike Matheny: His massive, gaudy, oversized wristwatch.

The watch is always visible whether viewed from the dugout, when he makes a trip to the pitcher’s mound, or from the last row of the upper deck.

We’re not sure why the Cardinals manager needs a massive timepiece. Perhaps it reminds sixth-year manager that it’s time for the fourth-placed Cardinals to start winning.

A thorough Sun-Times investigation revealed more details about the watch. Thanks to a heretofore, undiscovered watch message board, the watch appears to be Reactor Poseidon titanium quartz watch.

Available for Cardinals or Cubs fans alike for $900, the watch is surprisingly lightweight despite its massive-looking heft.

By tradition, Cubs fans are duty-bound to hate the Cardinals manager, but even the ‘‘best fans in baseball’’ have turned up the heat on Matheny. And the media have weighed in: SI contributor Joe Sheehan ranked him the worst manager in MLB.

Columnist Jose de Jesus Ortiz wrote today in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Cardinals have lost their way under Matheny.

“Lovable Mediocrity may still fill the stands, but it won’t win championships. It’s embarrassing and should be unacceptable in St. Louis,” Ortiz said.

For disgruntled Cardinals fans, the watch might represent that it is time for Matheny to go.