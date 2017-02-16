Embracing White Sox ‘rebuild,’ Shields puts 2016 behind him

GLENDALE, Ariz. — James Shields says he has nothing to prove. His skins are on the wall.

But the 35-year-old right-hander, who owns a 133-116 record with a 3.91 ERA and nine consecutive seasons with more than 200 innings over an 11-year career with the Rays, Royals, Padres and White Sox, had a disaster of a season in 2016, and he knows it. So he is bent on performing more like the workhorse right-hander the Sox thought they were getting in a mid-season trade with the Padres than what he showed on the South Side last season.

“It’s not the first time I’ve had a rough season,” Shields said. “I’ve been in the game a long time.

“I have nothing to prove, man. Nothing to prove. My career speaks for itself. I definitely want to prove to White Sox fans who I am. I want to go out and compete this year and do well.”

Shields was 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA for the Sox, 6-19 with a 5.85 ERA overall. He was asked Thursday if he was “shocked” at some of the beatings he took last season. Shields kind of laughed at the question.

“Yeah, I mean, you know i wish it could have been better. I’m a competitor. I don’t like to lose or get hit around like that. Shocking factor? Not really, sometimes those things happen. Unfortunately it happened too often. But I have a lot of confidence in my ability and what I did this offseason.”

Shields will earn $21 million this season in the deal he signed with the Padres in 2015. The Sox will owe him $10 million of that. He said he probably “tried a little too hard out of the gates” after he arrived. It couldn’t have been fun hearing boos from the get-go.

“I’m trying to put that in the back of my mind and moving forward,” he said. “I had a really bad season in 2010 (5.18 ERA) and a really good season in 2011(2.82, finishing third in AL Cy Young voting) so we’ll see what happens.”

“I’m smiling because I’ve been a part of rebuilds quite a bit. For me I love it. I love being the veteran, being a leader and showing these guys what professional baseball is all about.

“We’ve got a lot of good, young talent.”

Shields said Chris Sale, who was traded in the offseason, was “the ultimate teammate and that people on the outside don’t realize what a good teammate he was.”

With Sale and Eaton gone from a team that finished six games below .500, the Sox don’t figure to contend but Shields isn’t throwing in the towel.

“Look in our clubhouse, what did we get rid of, a couple of guys? It’s not a complete rebuild. I know they’re talking about it but we have a good group of guys and a lot of the same core guys while adding some young pieces into the organization.

“I actually embrace that role. In Tampa it seemed like we were rebuilding every year and we ended up in the playoffs five times. I don’t worry about the rebuild, I worry about this season.”