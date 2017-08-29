Emotional Bears prepare for bloodbath as NFL’s only cut day approaches

Danny Trevathan remembers his first cut day, six years ago with the Broncos.

He was a rookie sixth-round pick — and hardly comfortable.

“Nobody told me, ‘You’re all right,’” he said.

He saw his teammates get picked off by a staffer — “The Grim Reaper,” he said — who sent them down the hallway to be cut.

The Bears lined up against the Titans on Sunday. (AP)

“It’s never a nice day,” Trevathan said. “It’s never an exciting day.”

This season, the most brutal part of the NFL is being condensed into one big bloodbath.

New rules allow teams to carry up to 90 players until Saturday — and then cut all the way down to 53.

In recent years, teams had to cut down to 75 players before the final preseason game. Bears coach John Fox said he likes the new rule because “it gives you a more realistic look, a little bit longer evaluation with more guys” before making roster decisions. The rule change was made in May to give those 15 players on each team — 480 overall — an extra week to try to make the team.

From a practical standpoint, the rule change allows the Bears to bench their most relevant players Thursday against the Browns, giving the remaining roster pieces one last chance to fight for a few spots.

The resulting final cut will be a flood.

Theoretically, if all 32 teams cut from the full 90 roster to 53 players, they’ll put 1,184 players out of a job — enough to field another 23 full teams — before filling up their practice squads.

The Bears have already begun making cuts — they axed two players Tuesday — but the majority of the damage will be done between the end of Thursday night’s exhibition finale and the 3 p.m. Saturday deadline.

“I think it’s better because you don’t end up wearing guys out — you can keep some people fresh,” outside linebacker Lamarr Houston said. “But it’s different to have it all on one day.“

Victor Cruz had one word for Saturday: “Hectic.”

“I’m used to kind of the gradual process, but when you start to see all these names kind of start flying around when that day comes, it’s going to be a little different than what you’re used to,” the receiver said.

“It’s a day that we all hate. Because you become friends and brothers with so many guys on this team, and to know that some of them might not be here when it’s time to go . … and they won’t be here, man. It’s a tough game. And it’s business that way.”

Entering his eighth season, Cruz still has a healthy respect for the fact that players are only a phone call away from being out of work.

“It’s a tough business,” he said, “But you just pray that those guys find a job somewhere and are somewhere supporting their family.”

Trevathan will try to encourage those who get the axe.

“I’ve seen guys who didn’t make it here make it somewhere else and play good,” he said “I tell them, ‘Make the most out of your situation and the opportunity to go out there and put it on film, man.’”

Kevin White is already bracing himself to say goodbye to friends.

“It’s going to be tough,” the receiver said. “This is a really tight group, very close-knit. Hopefully I don’t get emotional. It’s just a part of the business that I don’t like, I’m sure everyone doesn’t like it.

“It’s tough. I wish we could keep everyone. But I don’t know, you just gotta go through it.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com