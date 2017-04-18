End of an era? Struggling Hawks seemed to have lost their touch

Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin falls to the ice as he battles Predators forward Filip Forsberg in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Monday night at Bridgestone Arena.(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville still thinks he’s got some horse left.

“Still got another level,” Quenneville said when asked he was happy with his team’s “engagement” in Game 3 against the Predators after a 3-2 overtime loss Monday night put them on the brink of elimination.

That remains to be seen after the Predators made the Hawks look old and slow for the third consecutive game. After a 109-point regular season that included four victories in five games over the Predators, the Hawks are on the verge of a stunning first-round exit.

Raising their “compete level” has been a hallmark of the Hawks remarkable eight-year run as Stanley Cup contenders. But this time it’s the eighth-seeded Predators who have stepped up their game and challenged the Hawks to respond — and it’s not happening. That might be the most ominous sign of all — the Hawks no longer instill any fear or trepidation in their opponent. Down 2-0, the Predators pushed back with confidence rather than desperation and created good fortune that usually benefits the Hawks — a lucky bounce off the stanchion behind the net that led to Filip Forsberg’s first goal and a non-call on a debatable interference infraction on Forsberg’s tying goal.

It was the fourth time in the last four years the Hawks have lost a two-goal lead in the third period of a playoff game. The three previous times they recovered to win — against the Wild in 2014 and in double-overtime against the Ducks in 2015 and the Blues in 2016.

But this time they came up empty — yet another warning sign that this playoff series is not just a singular disappointment, but the beginning of the end of an era as annual Cup favorites. Physically and mentally, the Hawks seem to be in the awkward position of reaching back for a fastball they no longer have. And still thinking they’ve got it.

Captain Jonathan Toews epitomizes the Hawks’ plight. In the 2011 rally from a 3-0 deficit against the Canucks, Toews’ short-handed mad-dash and tying goal with 1:56 left in regulation of Game 7 at Rogers Arena exemplified the resilience that has made the Hawks the scourge they have been. Six years later, Toews is fighting as hard as ever, trying to make something happen. But it’s just not happening.

Toews is not alone as a culprit. Marian Hossa and Brent Seabrook are not the players they were. Neither are Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya. Artemi Panarin and Artem Anisimov have made little impact. Quenneville is running out of buttons to push. And the Hawks are running out of time.

For years, the Hawks seemed to have a Patriots-like knack for making an opponent play stupid or tighten its own noose as a series turned in the Hawks’ favor. One moment you’re playing fast and free on the ice and joking around in the off-day press conference with a series lead. The next thing you know, your goalie is running into your best defenseman to set up the Hawks for the key goal in the series.

Forcing a good team to play poorly and scared is the Hawks’ only hope at this point. But they seem to have lost that touch.

“It’s not easy,” Toews said. “[The Predators] are a good team and they want it. They’re pushing themselves to the limit. But we have no choice. We’ve got to find a way to put pressure on them. We’ve got to make them realize that winning that fourth game is the toughest for any team in any series.

“We can be that team to try and frustrate them and put pressure on them, especially in their own building. You never know what can happen. So we’ll just focus on winning the next one.”

