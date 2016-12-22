Enticing Doe Stomping Ground Scent Peas: Word play, Bowman’s Bits

I enjoy word play.

So I really enjoy Common Scents, the company based around the idea that deer urine should be fresh and based on the byproducts of individual deer, not a mix of hundreds of deer.

That’s right, we’re talking deer piss.

Well, I originally heard about the company several years ago when I bumped into Jake Hofer at the Northern Illinois Hunting and Fishing Days in Yorkville. Rather, he recognized me.

I had met him many years ago at a Ducks Unlimited Greenwings event at fabled Snicarte Island on the Illinois River when he was just a little kid. We’re talking like 15 years ago.

So I bumped into Hofer again at the premier of “A Season to Remember,” the tribute by Billy Kats to his late father, on Dec. 14 at Classic Cinema’s York Theatre in Elmhurst. Click here for my review of that.

Actually, Hofer and his friend sat down next to me. He had driven up from Macomb where he is about to graduate Western Illinois. And I think he has this marketing thing down.

Hofer helped Kats with such things as the web site, GoFundMe and social media for “A Season to Remember.” We talked about that, then I caught up with Hofer. I think he has a future in this business.

He said the new hot thing this year from Common Scents is Doe Stomping Ground Scent Peas. As I was writing this down, Hofer grinned when he was spelled Peas for me.

“Yeah, it is word play,” he said.

Peas for deer pee.

I like it.

Now there is a true Bowman’s Bits if ever there was one.