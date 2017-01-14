Epstein says Maddon managed Game 7 ‘different’ than usual

Maybe there just aren’t any other questions left to ask, now that the Cubs got their long-awaited answer to that 108-year question two months ago.

Maybe it’s just the last of the pent-up, “long-suffering” ethos of Cub fandom finding its escape.

Whatever it is, Joe Maddon doesn’t seem to be getting away from it anytime soon.

Think about it: the man won a World Series in a Chicago Cubs uniform. And, yet, in their first formal opportunity to talk to him and his bosses since then, appreciative fans still wanted to know why he made those Game 6 and 7 pitching moves – and what the boss thought about them.

Joe Maddon

Enough that the first question to team president Theo Epstein during Saturday’s front office session with fans was about whether he has the same problem the fan did with Maddon lifting starter Kyle Hendricks with a 5-1 lead after a two-out walk in the fifth inning of Game 7 (Jon Lester took over; two runs scored; eventually a gassed Aroldis Chapman gave up three in the eighth to allow Cleveland to tie).

“We do kind of manage along with Joe in the stands, and I’ll be the first to say I don’t always agree with everything, but he’s always got a reason for everything,” Epstein said. “Before the game he had a really strong feeling. The way he saw it going was Hendricks for five or so, Lester for a couple and then Chapman.

“Which is different. Joe usually really makes sure he watches the game. He doesn’t like to set things up. He likes to anticipate all the different scenarios before the game, but he’s really big on watching the game and seeing how the game’s going and then managing the game that he sees, not the game he anticipated.”

Not exactly the strongest defense of the three-time Manager of the Year that Epstein has delivered on the subject the last two months.

Hendricks was asked about the same thing during his panel Q-and-A with fans. He played it modestly, deferring to the wisdom of the manager and the big-bucks veteran playoff experience of Lester.

Maddon, of course, was asked about it by a fan, who first spent a lengthy preamble praising the manager before saying, “That being said, Game 7 …”

And then even after his even schedule was fulfilled, Maddon answered for the moves on the lobby set of a radio broadcast, Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg – ring-less teammate of Leon Durham and his ill-timed 1984 error – by his side.

Earlier in the week, Maddon said all the second-guessing after the historic championship made him laugh.

They won, after all. What else matters? And nobody can reasonably believe this team would have had the level of success it has the last two years without Maddon at the helm.

So maybe it’s just a natural outgrowth of the long-suffering Cub fan ethos, of century-long pathos.

Or maybe it’s that Maddon sticks so firmly to his defense of his moves that he sometimes seems like the only one unwilling to acknowledge that one or more of those moves might have been wrong – with the exception of admitting he didn’t get somebody warmed up in time in Game 6 to get Chapman out a batter sooner when the Cubs extended to a seven-run lead.

“There’s no Game 8,” he said again Saturday in response to the fan. “You can’t play like you play in June or July. You have to be a little bit more proactive.”

Another fan opened a question to Maddon, joking that if Chapman were still with the team, “Would you have asked him to sign 100 autographs [Friday], then do 200 [Saturday] and 300 [Sunday]?”

Maddon hasn’t lost his humor in the criticism made surreal by its championship context.

“He’s in good enough shape to do something like that,” he said.

Epstein admits “it looked to me probably like it looked to you at home,” he said, adding the manager sees a different game from the dugout.

“The bottom line is I’m usually a process-based person, not outcome-based,” Epstein said. “But when you win the World Series I love being outcome-based.”