Eric Schenck: Illinois Conservation Foundation executive director

Eric Schenck, new executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation, explaining Chillicothe Bottoms in 2013 on an Illinois River excursion. Credit Dale Bowman

Eric Schenck was announced today as the new executive director of the Illinois Conservation Foundation.

I wish him well. I knew him as a hard-working sincere man in his years with Ducks Unlimited.

But the ICF has a long history of chewing up and spitting out executive directors.

There is much to do.