Bears 03/22/2017, 05:44pm

ESPN focuses documentary series on Bears fans

Patrick Finley
@patrickfinley | email

ESPN will air an eight-part documentary series about perhaps the most interesting part of the Bears’ dreadful 2016 — their fans.

“We the Fans” will follow the lives of season ticket holders from Section 250 at Soldier Field. Two episodes will air April 11 and again the next three Tuesday nights.

Additional features about the fans will be available online and on a weekly wrap-up show podcast hosted by Chicagoan Sarah Spain.

The Bears went 3-13 last season, leaving Soldier Field partially filled at times. The team will draft third next month,

A Bears fan watches warmups before their Jan. 1 game in Minnesota. (AP)

 

# bears john fox Chicago

Previously from Sports

 Former Cubs general manager Dallas Green dies at 82 – Chicago Sun-Times
Don't be surprised by Bears' interest in quarterback Mark Sanchez
Cubs, White Sox Wednesday spring-training report – Chicago Sun-Times
ESPN focuses documentary series on Bears fans – Chicago Sun-Times

Stories from around the web you may like