ESPN focuses documentary series on Bears fans

ESPN will air an eight-part documentary series about perhaps the most interesting part of the Bears’ dreadful 2016 — their fans.

“We the Fans” will follow the lives of season ticket holders from Section 250 at Soldier Field. Two episodes will air April 11 and again the next three Tuesday nights.

Additional features about the fans will be available online and on a weekly wrap-up show podcast hosted by Chicagoan Sarah Spain.

The Bears went 3-13 last season, leaving Soldier Field partially filled at times. The team will draft third next month,