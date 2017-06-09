Even bad looks good to ‘perverse’ Cubs, who beat Bucs 1-0, snap skid

PITTSBURGH – Despite mounting injury issues and a tough series in Pittsburgh this week, the Cubs keep talking about the good in what seems bad – “in a perverse way,” as manager Joe Maddon likes to say.

And he’s not even talking about porn stars and Twitter.

With second-place Milwaukee looming on the schedule this weekend – and half of their remaining 22 games at that point against the Brewers and Cardinals – the Cubs are playing without their best starter (Jake Arrieta) for at least the next week or two and without their starting shortstop (Addison Russell) for possibly the rest of the month.

Ian Happ's catch of Chris Stewart's drive to center for the first out of the third in Cubs' 1-0 victory over the Pirates Wednesday night.

After three straight losses, followed by eight innings of nothing against Pirates ace Gerrit Cole, the Cubs eked out a 1-0 win in the ninth Wednesday night at PNC Park.

“Our mindset’s good. We’re in a good spot.” pitcher Kyle Hendricks said after the bullpen cost him a win by blowing an eighth-inning lead Tuesday.

“We know it’s going to be tough for us the rest of the way.

“But we’re good where we are right now.”

Good?

In a perverse way.

Since the Cubs turned a competitive corner in their rebuild two seasons ago, the Cubs have had more injuries, more distractions and four series lost to four different last place teams since late May.

And here they are in first place and smiling – in fact, the first defending World Series champions in seven years to lead their division on Labor Day the following season.

Some of that position of strength is the product of a cooperative National League Central.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo suggests it’s no accident, that these survivor Cubs (so far, at least) also are a product of the past two seasons.

“We learned from 2015 how to control winning,” he said, standing not far from the spot he celebrated the Cubs’ champagne-soaked wild-card victory over the Pirates that year. “By then, by the finish line, by the time we were here with the emotion of the wild-card game, that emotional roller-coaster – it wore us all out and we all hit a wall.

“In ’16 we were way more prepared; we boat-raced and everyone was asking, `Are you going to be able to do it?’ A few balls fell our way and we did,” he said. “Now everyone has the experience to know, `OK, we’ve had the outside noise of everything thrown at us.’ I don’t think in here you find much panic.”

The Cubs were almost injury-free the past two seasons – especially when it came to their pitching staff.

When Maddon looks at the condition of this team, he mentions the imminent return of catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring), who starts a brief rehab assignment Thursday. He mentions the “wonderful” luxury or Mike Montgomery being able to spell Arrieta (hamstring) for a stretch and the laudable job Javy Baez has done in the absence of Russell (foot).

And he’s upbeat when talking about rookie Ian Happ’s production this year that was only possible because of playing time created by injuries.

“Short term we’re still in a decent spot,” Maddon said. “But keep getting guys healthy.

“There’s three different roads that we’ve had over the last three years, and it’s good,” Maddon added. “It’s good to experience the different methods and understand that it’s not always going to be the same and that you’re going to meet with different resistance and you have to just fight through it. That’s what you do in life and in sports.

“I’m happy that the guys have responded the way they have, because nobody is out there making excuses at all.”

Not even after getting throttled for eight innings by Cole – only to score the game-winner on Alex Avila’s two-out triple in the ninth.

“We’re in position to do it, and we all want it,” Rizzo said.

