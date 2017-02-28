Even in rebuild, Robertson wants to stay with White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. – David Robertson keeps his suitcases within arm’s length. Whether he’s getting ready to leave spring training and join Team USA for the World Baseball Classic or perhaps moving to another team in a trade, the White Sox closer can’t be feeling very grounded these days.

“Nothing you can do about it, that’s the thing,’’ Robertson said of trade rumors. “If we get moved we get moved, just another time for us to pack up everything and go somewhere else for a short period of time and move again. It is what it is.’’

The subject of hot trade rumors leading up to spring training, Robertson was converged on by media when pitchers and catchers reported two weeks ago. The contending Washington Nationals are in need of bullpen help, the Sox are rebuilding, and Robertson has $12 million and $13 million of salary remaining on the final two years of his contract.

Since then, the chatter has leveled off somewhat, but Robertson said he’s sure the trade rumors have affected his wife, Erin, more than she’s letting on. But the couple, who are active in the community with charity work including Robertson’s High Socks For Hope effort, knows it comes with the territory.

“I like it here,’’ Robertson said. “We’re settled in. We have a good group of guys, a good chance to win. If this is a so-called rebuilding year, I want to be a part of it. If they move me, they move me.’’

Perhaps Robertson will stick around longer than most thought he would. The Nats, who had missed on closers Kenley Jansen and Mark Melancon, signed Joe Blanton for $4 million Tuesday. Blanton’s not a closer but he does add needed depth to the back end of Dusty Baker’s bullpen.

Robertson has pitched to ERAs of 3.41 and 3.47 in his two seasons with the Sox, not exactly shut-down production. But he has 71 saves in 85 opportunities, a career 2.97 ERA and is averaging 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his career.

In his first outing of the spring Sunday, Robertson pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Because of his prep work for the WBC, “I’m definitely a few weeks ahead of schedule,’’ Robertson said. “Normally I wouldn’t even dare pitch in a game in February.

“As a reliever you only need a handful of outings to get it ready for the season, because if you can’t figure it out in five or six outings, well …’’

Trade or no trade, one thing Robertson knows for sure is his participation in the WBC.

“I’m excited. It’s going to be a lot of fun,’’ he said.

Robertson is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, possibly his outing before heading out for the WBC next week. Pitching coach Don Cooper has accommodated Robertson and other Sox WBC pitchers – Jose Quintana (Colombia), Nate Jones (USA) and Miguel Gonzalez (Mexico) – to have their preparation line up with the Sox’ pitching schedule.

“I’ll try to make [the next outing] a little smoother,’’ Robertson said.

Knowing who he will be pitching for this season would make his life a little smoother, but so it goes in the life of a baseball player.

“There’s nothing I can do about it,’’ he said.