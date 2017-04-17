Even Jimmy Butler feels the criticism of his coach ‘isn’t fair’

BOSTON – Fred Hoiberg once again chose to take the high road.

Then again, maybe it’s the only road the Bulls coach knows.

Not that it was time for a middle-finger moment from Hoiberg on Monday, but he definitely could have thumped the chest a bit more than he did.

Through his first two seasons on the job there’s been way more criticism than praise cast in his direction – rightfully so in some ways – but the amount in which that criticism has come, and the viciousness that has affected his family, well, even All-Star guard Jimmy Butler had a problem with it.

“It isn’t fair, but this game isn’t fair, life isn’t fair,’’ Butler said, when asked about the treatment of his coach locally and nationally. “Yeah, he’s gotten a lot better. He’s getting to know these guys extremely well. He’s studying the game and knowing where to get guys the ball, where they’re comfortable.

“It’s been a learning curve, but we’re here now and we’re still getting better, so he’s doing a tremendous job.’’

Not the popular opinion shared by many, especially after an ESPN round table voted Hoiberg the worst coach in the NBA three weeks ago.

Yes, Hoiberg finished 30th, with Jeff Hornacek ranked 29th and Alvin Gentry 28th. By the way, Hornacek and Gentry were each home watching the playoffs on Sunday, while Hoiberg beat a Boston team coached by Brad Stevens, who just so happened to be ranked No. 3 on the ESPN list.

“I honestly don’t think about it,’’ Hoiberg said, when asked about the criticism he’s endured. “I don’t have time to think about it. I don’t care. My job is to get this team prepared to go out and play, put a gameplan together that will hopefully give us a chance. That’s all I’m focused on.’’

Plus, all that should matter to Hoiberg is what his players think about him.

The good news is how that locker room feels about him now is quite different than how it felt about him a few months ago.

Before even blowing that practice whistle for the first time, Hoiberg unfortunately entered the job with one strike already on him. The fact that he was perceived to be Gar Forman’s hand-picked guy with a serious black mark.

Not only by Bulls fans, but also with last year’s core players, who had some serious distrust for their general manager.

Then add in Butler’s “needs to coach harder’’ comment, missing the playoffs last year, as well as a handful of communication problems with the likes of Joakim Noah and Rajon Rondo, and it seemed like the coach’s five-year deal was a few years too long.

So what’s changed?

The attention to detail and communication have improved, but according to several players, Hoiberg’s defiance of Forman to play Cameron Payne down the stretch has really helped bring coach and players together.

Payne was the centerpiece of the trade with Oklahoma City, and there was a perception in the locker room that Forman wanted to put development in front of a playoff push. Hoiberg and his staff were instrumental in going a different direction.

Now, here the Bulls are, up 1-0 against the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, and feeling really good about the best-of-seven series.

“I mean criticism is part of it, for coaches, for players,’’ Dwyane Wade said of Hoiberg. “[Hoiberg] and the assistant coaches did a good job through our ups, through our downs, of trying to lead this team to get to our ultimate goal, and that was the playoffs, so I give them a lot of credit.’’

At least someone was.