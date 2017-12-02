Even on a roll, Blackhawks looking forward to bye-week break

Brent Seabrook is going to Disney World. Jonathan Toews is going to kick back but also work out. Vinnie Hinostroza, Tanner Kero, Nick Schmaltz and Gustav Forsling are going to Rockford to play more hockey.

Though the league-mandated — and players association negotiated — five-day bye week threatens to stunt the Blackhawks momentum after they routed the Oilers 5-1 on Saturday night in Edmonton to conclude a six-game road trip with five consecutive victories, the Hawks have no choice but to make the most of it and hope for long-term benefits for what Seabrook called “the mad dash to the playoffs” and beyond.

“It is what it is. We’ll see,” coach Joel Quenneville said. “Our guys have played a lot of hockey and the guys who went to the All-Star Game didn’t get much of a break. So hopefully everybody gets away and comes back refreshed and trying to recapture this feeling we’ve got right now.”

On at least one level, the Hawks could use the break, which captain Jonathan Toews recognized this week. Few players if any of them know the value of pacing yourself through a season like Toews. So even with his team on roll, he was looking forward to the break.

Blackhawks forward Richard Panik (14) celebrates with teammates Brent Seabrook (7) and Gustav Forsling (42) after scoring in the first period of the Hawks' 5-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Canadian Press via AP)

“We’ve played a ton of hockey in December and January and leading up to this break,” Toews said, “so I think for us it’s something we’ll definitely take advantage of.”

The break might impact the Hawks’ immediate momentum — so far, NHL teams are 12-6-0 in the final game into the bye week and 3-6-1 in the first game out of it — but figures to be beneficial with 25 games still remaining in the regular season. The bye week has received mixed reviews at best so far, but the Hawks players have the big picture in mind.

“Whether the reward is down the road or immediate, I still think there are benefits to it,” Quenneville said.

“It might be a little weird when you’re going to bed at night and turn on SportsCenter and there’s a bunch of hockey games going on — and I’m in Orlando at Disney World with my kids,” Seabrook said. “It is what it is. I’m going to take the break and enjoy it and try to get as much rest as I can — as much rest as I can chasing kids around Disney World. I’m going to have fun doing that.”

And the break can’t obscure the fact that the Hawks are playing their best hockey of the season after responding to a three-game losing streak with five consecutive road victories. Quenneville said he was most impressed with the “overall balance” — all four lines have contributed at different times in the streak.

“On any given night, one line might have had a little more production,” Quenneville said. “There was more consistency. Our back end offensively was more involved in their attack. Our puck-possession game improved. We had steady improvement over the course of the year with our four-line rotation and our puck possession. But definitely [this is] our best over this stretch of games.”

In general, the Hawks have been at their best in the Quenneville era when they are playing games at a frenetic pace. They are 27-10-3 (a .713 point percentage) this season with one or no days between games. They are 8-7-2 (.529) when they have two or more days between games. But that has a breaking point, so in the big picture, the bye week is a chance to rest up for the stretch and, as Toews put it, “come back from this break and really just pour it on heading into the playoffs.”

To Toews, the break is welcome both physically and mentally.

“Physically getting a break helps you whether it’s bumps and bruises or you need to get in the gym and work on some stuff that’s hard to do when you’re playing every other day for a couple of months,” Toews said. “Sometimes it’s good to get your mind off the game a little bit and come back and be hungry and you play better when you’re really, really excited to be at the rink.”