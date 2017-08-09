Even with Giants in town, draft position not on Rick Renteria’s mind

An argument can be made it would be better for the last-place White Sox and Giants to lose games this weekend so they can get better positioning for the 2018 draft.



But that thought wasn’t on manager Rick Renteria’s mind before Friday’s game.



“I think their club and our club and every club that plays major-league baseball tries to go out honestly and tries to perform well. You try to win a ballgame. I think all those things take care of themselves,” Renteria said. “They’re not something that I think about, worry about, concern myself with.”



Recently, the Sox haven’t been winning many games. They came into Friday a season-high 31 games below .500 and on pace to go 63-99. They entered Friday losers of seven of their last nine, and had a players-only meeting before the game.



“My biggest concern is, are the players doing what they’re supposed to do, are they gaining the experience and the knowledge and are they dealing with situations that occur at any given moment properly?” Renteria said. “And then the rest, it is what it is.”



New faces

The Sox purchased the contracts of experienced pitchers Al Alburquerque and Chris Volstad from Class AAA Charlotte to help fill out the staff for the end of the season.



Alburquerque has pitched in parts of seven major-league seasons, and went 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA this season in Class AAA, splitting time with the Royals’ affiliate and Charlotte.



“I think that, with his experience and his ability to come out and maybe eat up some innings when we need to, an inning or two, just gives us a little bit more depth and gives us an opportunity to be able to spell guys when we need to,” Renteria said.



Volstad was 3-10 with a 5.57 ERA and one save at Charlotte and last pitched in the majors in 2015.



“We can use him in any number of ways,” Renteria said. “I think he’s going to give us some flexibility.”



Shark night

The Sox will see a familiar face Saturday when Giants pitcher Jeff Samardzija starts for San Francisco. Samardzija spent the 2015 season with the Sox and went a disappointing 11-13 with a 4.96 ERA.



Samardzija is also familiar to Renteria, who managed the right-hander with the Cubs in 2014 until he was traded that July to Oakland. Before the trade, Samardzija was 2-7 with a 2.83 and earned an all-star nod.



“He was a horse. Big, strong man who could go out there and eat up some innings with some good stuff,” Renteria said. “Obviously he was here for a little bit, then went to Oakland and now obviously with the Giants. He’s a guy with a power arm.”



