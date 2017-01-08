Even without Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid a big deal

When Real Madrid faces the MLS All-Stars on Wednesday night at Soldier Field, they’ll have some of the biggest names of world soccer on the pitch. Welsh forward Gareth Bale, French striker Karim Benzema and Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will be just three of the so-called Galacticos playing for a team coached by the legendary Zinedine Zidane.

But the biggest name is expected to be absent: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has had a whirlwind summer. He played for Portugal in the Confederations Cup, has been subject to a tax investigation by the Spanish government, and was even rumored to be leaving the reigning European champions. Though Ronaldo appears to be settled with Real Madrid, he’s missed their American tour, was in a Spanish court Monday regarding his taxes and was nowhere to be seen Tuesday, and absent from the roster for Wednesday’s game.

“He’s at peace,” Zidane said through a translator after their open training session after the team practiced in front of an estimated 1,500 fans. “He wants to concentrate on soccer.”

Unfortunately for Chicago soccer fans, Ronaldo’s expected to re-unite with his teammates too late to face an MLS team that features Kaka (Orlando City), David Villa (New York City FC) and is captained by the Fire’s Bastian Schweinsteiger. And if he thought Ronaldo’s absence diminishes the sold-out event at all, Schweinsteiger wasn’t saying.

Instead, he chose to look at what kind of challenge he and his teammates will have, going against a team that’s won three of the last four European Cups and is stocked with some of the sport’s best and most-expensive players.

“They still have a lot of good players,” Schweinsteiger said. “Ronaldo’s obviously one of the best players in the world, but they still also have a lot of players who can play a main part in their game.”

With or without Ronaldo, Real Madrid is also one of the biggest brands in world sport. Yes, much of Real Madrid’s motivation for offseason matches in the U.S. is to make bags of money, but some of it is to reach out to their foreign fan base and try to bring more exposure to their game.

They should accomplish that goal, and also give the fans quite a memorable night.

“It’s a spectacle. It just is,” said Eric Wynalda, currently an analyst for FOX and a former star of the U.S. National Team. “That’s the reasoning behind bringing Real Madrid to play in this game, because of who they are and what they mean as a global brand. The attention that will be on them, and the opportunity to put on a good show.”

Attention and Real Madrid go hand in hand. If they’re not the biggest soccer team in the world they’re in the top two or three, and they have fans all over the globe who would be thrilled to see them play regardless of whether Ronaldo is on the field.

Toni Kroos, a midfielder who joined the team in 2014, has seen that firsthand and said “there’s no other club” like Real Madrid.

“Everywhere we go, whether it’s the USA, China or of course Madrid or Europe, the fans are crazy,” Kroos said. “They are so happy to see us, to watch our training or games. It’s great to see.”

