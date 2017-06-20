Everybody’s favorite, Mark Buehrle, to have No. 56 retired Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS – There will be no shortage of love and admiration flowing around Guaranteed Rate Field Saturday when the White Sox retire Mark Buehrle’s jersey before their game against the Athletics.

Sox pitching coach Don Cooper says Buehrle is his favorite pitcher, and broadcaster Ken Harrelson calls the four-time Sox All-Star left-hander “my all-time favorite White Sox player.’’

“He’s something special,’’ Harrelson said Tuesday. “One of those guy you could tie him but you can’t beat him. One of my favorite teammates, if not my all-time favorite, was Catfish Hunter. They’re like bookends, one left-handed, one right-handed, same size, same kind of humor and neither one of them had s— [for stuff]. One’s in Cooperstown and the other has a chance to get in Cooperstown.’’

One of the most popular Sox players in recent history, Buehrle will be the 12th to have his number retired and the first in major league history to have No. 56 retired. A 38th-round draft pick in 1988, Buehrle went 161-119 with a 3.83 ERA for the Sox from 2000-11, making four AL All-Star teams, winning three Gold Gloves, making nine Opening Day starts over a 10-year period and helping the Sox win a World Series in 2005.

Don Cooper, right, brings attention to the 2005 World Series logo on the shoulder of pitcher Mark Buehrle during the White Sox's first workout for the 2005 fall classic at US Cellular Field, Oct. 19, 2005. (AP)

A Buehrle press conference is planned at Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday. Harrelson will be master of ceremonies for the event Saturday.

Avisail’s All-Star bid

Avisail Garcia moved up one place to sixth among outfielders in voting for the American League All-Star team. While Yankees rookie Aaron Judge (2,631,284) leads all players in the AL, Garcia, with 970,994 votes, is in a fairly tight race for the third and final outfield spot. George Springer is third with 1,176,951 and Michael Brantley fourth at 1,002,254.

Garcia entered Tuesday ranked second in the AL in average (.332), tied for third in RBI with 48 and 11th in slugging (.538) and OPS (.912).

All-Star game rained out

The White Sox’ top pitching prospect, AA Birmingham right-hander Michael Kopech, was scheduled to start in the South League All-Star Game Tuesday in Pensacola, Fla., but the game was cancelled due to Tropical Storm Cindy.

Left-hander Jordan Guerrero is a Southern League All-Star, too. Guerrero, named the league’s Pitcher of the Week last week, is 2-1 with a 1.24 ERA over his last four starts and leads the the league with 88 strikeouts.

